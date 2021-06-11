Dozens of Royal Navy sailors honoured by the Queen in her birthday honours

First Sea Lord Admiral Tony Radakin becomes a Sir for his ‘relentless drive and clear vision, shaping every aspect of the Royal Navy’.

His citation for his Knight Commander of the Most Honourable Order of the Bath (KCB) also refers to the ‘seismic impact his improvements and innovations’ are having on the Senior Service.

Adm Radakin is one of 36 Royal Navy and Royal Marines to be honoured by Her Majesty this year.

First Sea Lord, Admiral Tony Radakin has been knighted as part of the Queen's Birthday Honours. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Lieutenant Colonel Scott Wallace from the Portsmouth-based staff of the UK strike force is made an MBE for his efforts developing wheelchair basketball in the armed forces in his own time; the sport has proved vital in helping injured personnel recover from their injuries.

Meanwhile it will be a double date at Buckingham Palace for Suzi and Erik Nielsen – a married naval couple who were both among those recognised by the Queen.

Captain Suzi, who is commanding officer of HMS Raleigh in Torpoint, has been awarded the OBE while her Royal Marine husband Major Erik Nielsen, based at the Commando Training Centre in Lympstone, near Exeter, is made an MBE.

Capt Suzi Nielsen with her husband Major Erik Nielsen, awarded the OBE and MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours

She is decorated for rising to the major challenge of moving the Royal Navy’s logistics training – over 60 staff and personnel plus equipment – from Torpoint to a new purpose-built combined HQ at Worthy Down in Hampshire.

‘I feel incredibly humble and proud – it’s recognition for all the work by a great team. For me, it’s a total surprise and I couldn’t be more delighted,’ said the 45-year-old.

‘It’s been a bit of a surreal week – it doesn’t really get much better than this. The fact that Erik is an MBE as well is the icing on the cake. I could not be more proud of him.’

Rear Admiral Andy Burns made a Companion of the Order of the Bath. He is pictured outside HMS Excellent in Portsmouth.

Major Erik is made an MBE for his work in supporting Royal Marine training, which has seen him introduce a new four-week pre-joining programme to help would-be Commandos prepare for their gruelling 32-week course.

Others honoured include Rear Admiral Andy Burns and Rear Admiral Phil Hally, who are both made Companions of the Most Honourable Order of the Bath (CB) for their work leading the navy’s transformation agenda. Rear Admiral Matt Briers also receives a CB for his work as programme director, carrier enabled power projection.

Lieutenant Commander Karen Barnicoat, the military assistant to the assistant chief of defence (personnel capability) who was previously based with 820 Naval Air Squadron embarked in HMS Queen Elizabeth, is made an MBE, as is Lieutenant Commander Simon Hawthorn, the squadron engineering officer of the Portsmouth-based overseas patrol squadron,

Chief Petty Officer Logistician (supply chain) Matthew Tallentyre is made an MBE for streamlining the naval stores process at Portsmouth Naval Base, while Major Sharky Ward is made an MBE for delivering numerous recruitment initiatives for Royal Marines.

