Hallowed ground of a Falklands War memorial was parked on and blocked from view by a fish and chips van - deeply offending residents.

The Cod Fellas catering truck set-up shop in front of the monument in Old Portsmouth on October 28. It obstructed the names of the men who died in 1982 fighting the Argentinian junta. It honours all 128 personnel, airmen and civilians killed in the conflict.

This includes those who served in the Royal Navy, Royal Marines, Royal Fleet Auxiliary, and the Merchant Navy. Richard Turpin, of Landport, said he was left deeply angry, heartbroken, and in disbelief, that this was allowed to happen. In a letter sent to The News, he said: “This memorial honours the men who fought and died for this country, defending freedom and democracy in the harshest conditions imaginable.

The Falklands War Memorial in Old Portsmouth was temporarily blocked from view by a fish and chip van that was allowed to park in its vicinity - deeply offending veterans. | Richard Turpin

“Among those remembered is the father of one of my closest friends Sgt. A.P. Evans. He was a man among the others listed who never came home, to his son, wife, and family, whose name is engraved there as a lasting testament to his courage and sacrifice.

“To find a fish and chip van parked directly in front of this sacred wall, blocking the names of the fallen, and filling the air with the smell of frying oil, is utterly disgraceful. The fumes, noise, and stench of commercial cooking polluting a place of remembrance is beyond comprehension. It’s an act of gross disrespect, not only to the memory of those who died, but to their families, comrades, and everyone who still comes here to pay their respects.

“This memorial is not a marketplace, photo backdrop, or a convenient spot for a food business. It’s hallowed ground, a place of solemn reflection where people come to remember the brave men who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to this nation. Allowing a takeaway van to trade there shows a complete lack of respect, judgment, and moral awareness. This is not a minor oversight. It’s a moral failure that has deeply offended veterans, families, and citizens alike. The fallen deserve far better than this.”

Portsmouth City Council leader Steve Pitt said the traders were operating for a few hours. They were serving guests at a private wedding, hosted at The Square Tower. “it won’t happen again,” the Liberal Democrat councillor said. “It had no permission from Portsmouth City Council to be there.

“It was genuinely a mix up. The council would never have allowed it. It was completely inappropriate, and measures will be put in place to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Cllr Pitt said it’s important everyone respects the sanctity of war memorials, especially during the period of remembrance. The poppy appeal has begun in Portsmouth ahead of Remembrance Sunday.

“We’ll make sure any future communications about locations are more explicit than they have been, stating that that location is not appropriate,” he added. “It’s unfortunate and something no one wanted to happen, but mistakes do happen, and the event organisers are taking steps to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

The Falklands War memorial in Old Portsmouth blocked by a fish and chips van. Management at the nearby Square Tower have apologised for any offence caused. | Richard Turpin

The Cod Fellas van travelled from Northamptonshire to cater for the wedding. Business owner Mr Singh, who declined to give his first name, said it was the first time they had been to Portsmouth, and Square Tower employees told them to park there. He added that that didn’t ignore instructions when asked to move.

“When we arrived we were told to park in front of the pier doors,” he added. “If we were there, we would have blocked the entire passage to the pier. We parked up, I rang the organisers, and they said we were fine where we were. I totally understand why people are upset. If we were told to move the van, we would have moved it.”

Square Tower management said they sincerely apologise to veterans and residents for any offence caused. A statement added: “We would like to sincerely apologise for the incident in which a catering van was temporarily parked in front of the Falklands Memorial during a private wedding event at The Square Tower. The Square Tower management - Steve Hender, Julia Hender and William Owen - take full personal responsibility for this mistake and fully understand the upset and offence it has caused, particularly within the Falklands and wider veteran community.

“We give our absolute assurance that this will never be allowed to happen again, and we have reviewed our event procedures to ensure it cannot reoccur. As a gesture of respect and by way of amends, we are making a donation to a veterans charity in recognition of the importance of the memorial and those it honours.”