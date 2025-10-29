Armed forces personnel and veterans will be given free bus travel for attending remembrance services in the Portsmouth area.

Serving and former members of the Royal Navy, Army, RAF, and Royal Marines - as well as cadets - can use buses at no cost during remembrance weekend. This is offered for anyone wishing to attend Remembrance Sunday commemorations on November 9, and Armistice Day on November 11.

Pictured is: Veterans march off to cheers and applause as they march past Midshipman from BRNC Dartmouth | Picture: Keith Woodland (101121-268)

This applies to First Bus and Stagecoach services. Marc Reddy, managing director for Stagecoach South, said: “Remembrance Day and the Poppy Appeal are causes close to the hearts of many of our colleagues and customers and we are very pleased to be making this commitment that will hopefully help people attend memorials across the UK.

“We have thousands of ex-forces colleagues working across our business, and our Veterans Network allows us to build on the work Stagecoach has led over many years to identify how else we can support those veterans already working for us and those that may want to come and join the company.”

A First Bus spokesperson added: “We have many colleagues who have served in the military or have friends and family connections so this is always a poignant time of the year. We hope free travel on our services will make it as easy as possible for as many veterans, serving personnel and cadets to attend Remembrance services and events in their region.

How do I claim the free bus travel?

Military personnel, veterans, and cadets, will need to show their armed forces ID (or an equivalent veterans card) to use the buses for free. They can also simply wear their medals, uniform, or badges.

First Bus drivers will be allowed to pull over at 11am on both days to observe the two minutes’ silence, if it’s safe for them to do so. The spokesperson added: “The patience of customers in helping our drivers to pay their respects is much appreciated.”

Some of the Stagecoach buses will be decorated with poppy graphics, with onboard destination screens displaying messages of support for the armed forces. The company has been a member of the Armed Forces Covenant since 2015, which recognises the values and needs of the military community. Free train travel is also being offered for personnel and veterans attending remembrance services.