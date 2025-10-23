Brilliant military music filled the air to mark the launch of this year’s poppy appeal in Portsmouth.

Members of the public joined serving military personnel for a short ceremony at the Spinnaker Tower. Serving Royal Marines handed out the first boxes of poppies, with two-year-old Finley Pook saluting the personnel as he received the first commemorative flower.

The appeal supports the Royal British Legion (RBL), an organisation which aids serving members of the armed forces and veterans with anything from welfare to financial support. Colonel Andy Dawes, one of the standard-bearers and an RBL member for 45 years, told The News: “The parade shows a real dedication to the poppy appeal.

On Thursday, October 23, 2025, the Royal British Legion launched the Hampshire Poppy Appeal outside the Spinnaker Tower in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth. Crowds gathered to celebrate the launch of the appeal. | Sarah Standing (231025-5799)

Finley Pook (2) receiving the first poppy at the launch of the Hampshire Poppy Appeal in Portsmouth. | Sarah Standing (231025-5811)

“It’s a good idea to make sure what remembrance day is about. It’s not about one day, it’s 365 days a year all the time. Portsmouth is the home of the Royal Navy. We have to remember those of all forces who have given their lives for our country. The RBL is there for anyone who wants the support.”

Musicians from the Royal Marines Band Service marched through Gunwharf Quays to rounds of applause from the crowd. After performing military music and a minute’s silence, poppies and collection boxes were handed to serving Royal Navy sailors.

It was an emotional day for Veteran Luke Delahunty, a former Senior Aircraftsman in the RAF. The 53-year-old, from Gosport, is an RBL beneficiary and said they have been by his side through various welfare programmes, supporting him with recovery through the arts. He suffered severe injuries in a motorbike crash.

Luke Delahunty (53) from Gosport, ex senior aircraftsman in the RAF, at the Hampshire poppy appeal launch in Portsmouth. | Sarah Standing (231025-5830)

On Thursday, October 23, 2025, the Royal British Legion launched the Hampshire Poppy Appeal outside the Spinnaker Tower in Gunwharf Quays. | Sarah Standing (231025-5775)

“It’s a real honour to be part of the poppy appeal launch,” he said. “They’re my family. We’re all part of the military family and the legion is here for all of us. It’s great to still keep supporting the legion and giving back because of their support for us.”

SAC Delahunty said although attitudes are changing slowly, many serving personnel often don’t like to ask for help when needed. He added: “There’s a lot of pride in the military, and very often, people won’t get over it and say ‘I’m struggling, I need help’.

“There’s nothing wrong with that. We all need help at some point. It doesn’t matter who you are and where you are, you can ask for help. That’s the main message, and it’s more widely known and appreciated now. There’s still work to be done though.”

This year’s appeal marks a special partnership being forged between the RBL and the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Freemasons. A bumper £4,000 was raised at a recent dinner for local military charities.

Jon Whitaker, head of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Freemasons, said the organisation has always had a strong connection to the armed forces, and a lot of members are signed up to the RBL. “We have a lot of ex service personnel and reservists,” the 59-year-old said.

Pictured is: (l-r) Allyson Davies, Kevin Oakley, ex RAF Warrant Officer and Lyn Winfield, Kevin's partner. They are supporting the RBL poppy appeal. | Sarah Standing (231025-1632)

Royal Marines Band Service performing during the poppy appeal launch. | Sarah Standing (231025-5761)

“We have a great affinity and our values are very similar to those in the armed forces. We’re setting up the relationship because we think it’s really important. It’s the fabric of Great Britain and it’s important we support it. The city will support Remembrance Sunday like it always has, it’s hugely popular, and it’s good for people to take time out in their very busy lives and to just remember those who came before us and defended our country.”

Colonel Andrew King, country president for the Hampshire RBL, said the turnout for the parade was fantastic despite being fearful of the weather. The 63-year-old added that the charity will always be a secondary backer for personnel, and believes the affinity for the poppy is still there.

“Membership of the RBL is dwindling slightly as a lot of people don’t join because they’re not of that generation,” he added. “However, the poppy is one of most recognisable icons we have in this country. There is a massive amount of support for the poppy appeal, so the RBL is very happy to gain support through the appeal and help veterans and serving personnel that way.

Claire Smith, Poppy Appeal manager for South Hampshire. | Sarah Standing (231025-5842)

Billy Eccles (29), Lance Corporal in the Royal Marines. | Sarah Standing (231025-5848)

“It’s about remembering those who came before us and highlighting the horrors of war, and that sacrifices are made for the right reasons.” Poppy sellers will be out across the Portsmouth area accepting donations ahead of the annual Remembrance Sunday service.

Claire Smith, Poppy Appeal manager for South Hampshire, said this year’s appeal is highlighting rebuilding lives after service. This also extends to those currently in the force, with one Hampshire Army sergeant before supported with his mental health and welfare following a cancer diagnosis.

“We launch the appeal every year to mark a special time before remembrance,” she added. “The support we had today was fantastic. We’re here to help the armed forces community wherever they are and whenever they need it. The support will still be here despite times being tough.

“Poppies are unique to everyone and their way of remembering and saying thank you to our veterans and current serving personnel. My grandparents served in the Second World War. It’s quite close to home.”

Royal Marine Lance Corporal Billy Eccles, 29, was involved in the parade. He said: “It means a lot to the British military to see people wearing their poppies, and I think the ceremony went really well. We’re the outreach element of the Royal Marines and part of the recruitment team, so we support events like this. It’s about showing our face to the community and showing we’re here.”