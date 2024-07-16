Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Five-year-old Wynter Kilgour has been given a medal by the military children’s charity Little Troopers for showing strength and resilience while both of her parents serve in the Royal Navy.

Wynter’s parents Ashleigh and Craig have served in the Royal Navy for 39 years between them and often deploy overseas on military operations for at least six months at a time. In fact, since Wynter was born in 2019, her parents have been deployed six times between them over the last four years.

This means the family, which also includes her 13-year-old sister Payton and brother 11-year-old brother Bentley have only been able to spend 17 months in the last 48 at home in Gosport all together - with 2023 only being a family unit for four weeks. Either mum or dad have also missed three consecutive Christmases, Wynter’s first day at school and Wynter’s third and fourth birthday.

Wynter’s Mum is currently serving overseas again, having deployed last month, but the family are hoping she will be home for Christmas.

Wynter’s Dad nominated her for the Little Trooper of the Month Award for coping with so much separation whilst helping to keep her mum, dad and siblings smiling every day.

He said: “Wynter is our little rock. She always brightens our day with her cheeky persona, magical personality and she gives us the best cuddles if we are feeling down and missing whichever one of us is serving away. I’m amazed she understands what mummy and daddy do for a living and she never moans about it. All four of us agree that she’s such a little trooper and we nominated her for this award so she can know just how special she is.”

Wynter will receive a medal from Little Troopers, along with a £50 gift voucher and certificate.

Louise Fetigan, founder of Little Troopers, adds: “Wynter’s story shows just how tough it can be to have both parents serving in the forces. Saying goodbye to Mum and Dad for long periods of time must be really difficult for Wynter and her siblings. As a charity, we think it’s important these children feel recognised and supported. Wynter is clearly such a resilient little girl but not all children cope as well. That’s why Little Troopers exists, to support any child who has a parent serving in the Royal Navy, British Army or Royal Air Force. Wynter, we hope you wear your medal with pride and it helps you to see what an amazing little trooper you are.”

Little Troopers is a registered charity supporting children who have parents serving in the British Armed Forces. Through its resources and initiatives, the charity connects with thousands of military children each year, as well as running special projects such as the Little Troopers All Together deployment club and Little Troopers at School programme.

For more information visit www.littletroopers.net