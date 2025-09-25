Disused military sites are being considered as places to house asylum seekers to reduce the reliance on hotels.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The government has confirmed that former armed forces locations could be used as temporary accommodation for people while their asylum applications are being considered. They believe the decision would reduce the impact on communities.

A spokesperson said: “We have committed to close all asylum hotels and to achieve this, we will look at a range of more appropriate sites like disused accommodation, industrial and ex-military sites so that we can reduce the impact on communities. We are working closely with local authorities, property partners and across-government so that we can accelerate delivery, and more detail will be set out in due course.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The MoD has confirmed that ex-military sites are being considered as places to house asylum seekers. Concerns have been raised that Fort Blockhouse could be among them. | Brian Bracher Compass Aerial

A total of 210 hotels are being used nationally for the purpose, which has reduced from 400 less than two years ago. It’s a legal obligation to support asylum seekers while their applications are being processed so they are not destitute, but the cost to the taxpayer in 2024/25 was £5.77m per day - down from £8.3m per day in 2023/2024.

The government has not been specific on which disused military sites are being considered. Concerns have been raised that Fort Blockhouse in Gosport will be among them. Conservative MP Dame Caroline Dinenage addressed the issue in parliament earlier this month, and said using it as overflow housing would be “a terrible outcome” for a “unique and special asset with large potential”.

Now, she has launched a petition “no asylum seekers in Fort Blockhouse” and is urging residents to sign it. “I am concerned by reports that sites like Fort Blockhouse will be used to house asylum seekers,” Ms Dinenage said. “My mailbag is full of constituents letting me know that they are concerned too.

“I will soon be meeting with Ministry of Defence Minister Luke Pollard and I want him to know the strength of feeling on this local issue. If you think that Fort Blockhouse deserves so much better than to be overflow housing for asylum seekers, please sign my petition.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dame Caroline Dinenage, Conservative MP for Gosport, has launched a petition for Fort Blockhouse not to be used as a site to house asylum seekers. | Habibur Rahman

Believed to be the UK’s oldest sea fort - constructed in 1431 - Fort Blockhouse 1 has been largely dormant despite being put up for disposal in 2016. Major repairs to the sea wall and buildings will be to be carried out. Plans have been in place for years to turn the site into a mixed-use development for businesses and houses, so it can be a part of the town’s regeneration.

Interested parties have made approaches for the site, but no definitive offers have been considered so far. Officials from the global film giant Warner Bros were given a tour of the historic fortification to determine its potential, though this was almost blocked by the MoD. Ms Dinenage previously said leaving the landmark to rot and not using it for development is a drain on taxpayers’ finances.

“With deep-water moorings and direct access to the Solent, it lends itself to employment and investment around the marine sector,” she added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Parts of the site have the most spectacular views of the Solent, which would lend itself to housing. There is a huge heritage aspect to the site which needs to be preserved. It’s a vast, complex, and incredible historic site. We need a combination of different investors that can realise its potential.”