Armed forces personnel and veterans will be able to travel on the buses for free.

People serving in the military, their predecessors, and cadets, will be able to use services from First Bus Solent on Saturday (June 28). Anyone travelling to events planned for Armed Forces Day can get trips across Portsmouth and the rest of the UK without charge.

You have to be wearing a uniform to get this benefit. Anyone that has a Ministry of Defence (MoD) issued card can also access the scheme. Martin Hirst, director of revenue and customer proposition at First Bus, said: “This is an important occasion for many people who want to remember family, friends and others who have been lost in military service.

“We have several veterans working for First Bus across our businesses, and we’re very proud of their efforts and sacrifice. This is our way of saying thank you to them, as well as honouring all men and women who choose to serve and protect the freedoms of our country.”

Bus drivers who previously served in the armed forces will be encouraged to wear military attire on the day. Armed forces day is organised annually for people to show their appreciation to those who serve our country.

Flag raising ceremonies were held in Portsmouth and Gosport yesterday to mark the start of armed forces week. Events are taking place across the Portsmouth area, including an armed forces market on Gosport High Street.

One of the centre piece events this week include the HMS Collingwood open day and prestigious field gun competition.