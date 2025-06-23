Veterans, dignitaries and members of the public gathered in Guildhall Square this morning (June 23) for the celebration.

The ceremony marks the start of Armed Forces Week, organised annually to show support for serving men and women and veterans in the military community.

Commodore Marcel Rosenberg, Commanding Officer of HMNB Portsmouth, gave a speech promoting the armed forces community in the city and highlighting the sacrifices those who serve make for our nation.

He said: “I'm humbled by my fellow serving personnel who unwaveringly protect our nation, safeguarding our freedoms and contributing to global security none-stop every single day. Our national pride for those serving is evident all year round, especially here in Portsmouth, where that partnership goes back to the beginning.

“We rightly pay our respects to those who have gone before us. Armed Forces Week gives the nation an opportunity to celebrate those who serve today and recognising their sense of purpose, adventure, and the unique community and belonging which gives them the strength to serve.”

Cdre Rosenberg praised those who support the armed forces and allow them to effectively serve our nation. He added: “Our armed forces, their professionalism, courage, is built on the firmest foundation of our national pride, in the men and women who serve. In that moment of conflict and action, we must know you are behind us. We do, and for that, we are eternally grateful.”

The Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Gerald Vernon-Jackson, added: “It’s really important that we recognise veterans and serving personnel in the armed forces. We need to remember the next generation that are coming forward, who we need to encourage.”

The first verse of the National Anthem was played as the flag was raised. A blessing was subsequently given. Huge crowds gathered over the weekend on Southsea Common for a whole host of family fun and activities.

The Battle of Britain flight team took to the sky for a full Spitfire display. A full military parade was held and greeted with praise from the crowds.

1 . Armed Forces Day Portsmouth The Armed Forces Day Flag Raising ceremony at Guildhall Square in Portsmouth on June 23. | Habibur Rahman Photo Sales

2 . Armed Forces Day Portsmouth The Armed Forces Day Flag Raising ceremony at Guildhall Square in Portsmouth on June 23. | Habibur Rahman Photo Sales

3 . Armed Forces Day Portsmouth The Armed Forces Day Flag Raising ceremony at Guildhall Square in Portsmouth on June 23. | Habibur Rahman Photo Sales