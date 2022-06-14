Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage calls for 'parity' in physical and mental health treatment for armed forces veterans ahead of Falklands War commemorations

ASSURANCES must be given that armed forces veterans will receive the mental health support they need.

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 3:17 pm
Updated Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 3:21 pm

That is the message from Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage ahead of this weekend's Falkland commemorations.

Ms Dinenage asked Leo Docherty MP, the minister for defence people and veterans, about the parity in treatment for veterans with physial injuries and those with psychological ones.

Read More

Read More
Meon Valley MP Flick Drummond pays tribute to Falkland veterans during parliamen...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Falklands Yomper

She said: ‘Can the Minister reassure the House that there is parity of esteem between veterans with physical injuries and those with psychological illnesses sustained during their service?

‘Will he meet me to discuss the support available to my constituents, working age veterans, who are struggling with mental ill health as thy adjust to civilian life.’

Mr Docherty replied by saying that this parity does exist, through the NHS of Courage service.

‘I do agree and I am pleased that we do have parity of esteem and parity of provision for the mental health of veterans.’

Caroline DinenageGosportNHS