That is the message from Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage ahead of this weekend's Falkland commemorations.

Ms Dinenage asked Leo Docherty MP, the minister for defence people and veterans, about the parity in treatment for veterans with physial injuries and those with psychological ones.

Falklands Yomper

She said: ‘Can the Minister reassure the House that there is parity of esteem between veterans with physical injuries and those with psychological illnesses sustained during their service?

‘Will he meet me to discuss the support available to my constituents, working age veterans, who are struggling with mental ill health as thy adjust to civilian life.’

Mr Docherty replied by saying that this parity does exist, through the NHS of Courage service.