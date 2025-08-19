A new project is set to begin which explores Hampshire's D-Day marshalling camps which played a vital role in the lead up to the Normandy Landings.

Portsmouth City Council has been awarded a grant of £239,500 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund which will enable The D-Day Story museum to work with veterans’ charities and local community groups to survey and record the sites. The findings will be used to create an interactive online database showing troop movements between camps, many of which were in the Waterlooville, Denmead and Gosport areas.

Operation Overlord itself, the codename for the Normandy Landings, was planned at Southwick House with staff also working underground in the nearby fort.

Volunteers will have the opportunity to learn new skills and take part in activities including site surveys, archive research, exhibitions, and guided walks. The project also aims to preserve some of the camps for future generations.

1st South Lancashire Regiment at Cowplain | via D-Day Story/Portsmouth City Council

Schools and communities across Hampshire will be invited to join a free programme of events to learn more about the crucial preparations that took place in the region ahead of D-Day.

Cllr Steve Pitt, Leader of Portsmouth City Council with responsibility for culture, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to The National Lottery Heritage Fund and National Lottery players for supporting this important work. This project will help us uncover and share the stories of the troops who passed through Hampshire’s marshalling camps, and ensure their legacy is preserved for future generations.

“As the councillor who is responsible for Portsmouth's museums, I am privileged to have gained an even deeper understanding of the sacrifice and bravery of those who played a part in D-Day and the city holds those who served and those who made the ultimate sacrifice, extremely close to our hearts"

The D-Day Story museum will work with partners, volunteers and residents to raise awareness of the camps’ historical significance and make archive material publicly available.

For information about this project, events and volunteering please visit The D-Day Story website www.theddaystory.com