The Royal Navy flagship could be threatened by militants using drones en-route to a major deployment, a national report says.

The Times said military planners are worried that HMS Prince of Wales “could be attacked by Houthi rebels” while travelling to the Indo-Pacific region. The Portsmouth-based aircraft carrier will be taking charge of the UK Carrier Strike Group for planned exercises and diplomatic visits.

To reach the Far East, the 65,000 Royal Navy carrier would have to sail through the Suez Canal and the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, which separates the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden off the coast of Yemen. Iranian-supported Houthi militants have been operating in Yemen for years and have regularly been targeting merchant ships in the busy trade lane.

The Times reports that military planners are worried that HMS Prince of Wales "could be attacked" as she travels to the Indo-Pacific region via the Red Sea. She is due to take charge of the UK Carrier Strike Group. Pictured is the carrier returning to Portsmouth on September 20, 2024. | Sarah Standing (200924-1739)

The Royal Navy have been deploying to the area for more than a year, with Portsmouth-based Type 45 destroyer HMS Diamond heading much of the operations - as well as HMS Richmond. Sailors had to shoot various attack drones using her Sea Viper missile system and guns. The Houthis even claimed to have attacked and sunk the destroyer, such was the presence in the region alongside US allies.

The Times reports HMS Prince of Wales could be a target while travelling through the Bab-el-Mandeb, which they describe as a chokepoint where Houthi attacks on British and American vessels have taken place. Militants have blamed the West’s involved in the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza to justify their hostile actions.

HMS Prince of Wales will be joined by a Type 45 destroyer, a Norwegian frigate and Royal Fleet Auxiliary support ships - with F-35B fighter jets and allied aircraft being housed on the flight deck. The Royal Navy’s presence in the region has saved thousands of civilian lives alongside those of military personnel - with sailors being commended for their bravery and service to their country.

Despite this, the area still poses some dangers, according to analysis The International Institute for Strategic Studies Think Tank (IISS). They said in its research paper titled Navigating Troubled Waters: The Houthis’ Campaign in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden that although many lives were saved, shipping in the area has not returned to pre-militant levels and persistent attacks have continued - maintaining the area’s danger.

They added that significant naval assets need to be maintained in the Red Sea. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) responded and said the UK and said it was fully prepared to defend itself and Nato allies. They added that the UK would continue to defend its interests and freedom of navigation in the Red Sea.

In response to The Times’ reporting, a spokesman said: “Carrier strike group 25 will provide reassurance and security with allies and partners, deterring those who seek to undermine global security — making us secure at home and strong abroad. The deployment will include advanced air and missile defence protection for the carrier, ensuring that it can counter any threats.”