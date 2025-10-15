Emotional aviators aboard the Royal Navy flagship paid tribute to a “powerhouse” commander who died of cancer.

Personnel from 809 Naval Air Squadron created custom made pink patches as a tribute to Commander Amy Gilmore, who passed away earlier this year. Petty Officer Emma Dell-Elsey and the squadron’s memorabilia committee raised £1,150 in three days for breast cancer charities while honouring their fallen comrade.

“She was a powerhouse of a woman – so inspirational and kind,” the senior rating said. “To learn she was losing her battle with this evil disease, after such a long and brave fight, only provided a further catalyst to me to see this project through to completion.”

Cdr Gilmore died on July 12 and tributes poured in from naval colleagues ahead of her funeral on July 22. She regularly served in Portsmouth throughout her career and served as the Operations Officer aboard HMS Queen Elizabeth, HMS Prince of Wales’ sister ship.

Petty Officer Emma Dell-Elsey with the custom made pink patches. | Royal Navy

The pinnacle of her career was playing a vital role on Operation Ruman in the Caribbean - offering humanitarian support to people affected by Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria. She received a Queen’s Commendation for Valuable Service for her efforts in leading her flight in delivering humanitarian aid to the islands and a daring rescue of one adult and two children from a capsized boat.

The Commander was also awarded with a Member Order of the British Empire for her work in testing and operating the Future Anti Surface Guided Weapon for the Wildcat helicopter.

Air Engineering Technician James Grant designed the pink patches, which were worn by several personnel during the flagship’s port visit to Goa in south India. Cdr Gimore was a flight commander while PO Dell-Elsey was maintaining the Wildcat helicopter she flew. The custom patches were entirely sold out.

Leading Hand Nicole Gildert, one of the carrier’s police officers, said: “I really think what 809 NAS have done has inspired a lot of people and shifted mood and morale too and has allowed people to think and reflect.”

The Immortals - nickname for 809 NAS - is one of two front-line F-35B squadrons embarked on the carrier for her Operation Highmast deployment. They are alongside the RAF’s 617 Sqn The Dambusters.

HMS Prince of Wales’s second in command, Commander Tom Leonard, said: “The compassion, support and empathy that our sailors, soldiers, marines, and air-specialists have for charity work and those less fortunate than themselves, continues to be inspirational.

“Petty Officer Dell-Elsey and the Memorabilia Committee have drummed up support from all of the Carrier Strike Group elements and it is cracking to see ‘pink patches’ across the ship to highlight breast cancer awareness month, especially when it has affected so many of us or our loved ones. Well done to the Immortals.”