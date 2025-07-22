An inspiring naval officer who touched the lives of so many has died after a hard-fought cancer battle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commander Amy Gilmore MBE, 41, passed away peacefully on July 12 after suffering from breast cancer for several years. Tributes have poured in from colleagues and loved ones ahead of her funeral today (July 22).

“A truly amazing woman, legend,” Commander Colin Kiernan said. “Caring, loving, funny, honest and a fine Naval officer who delivered on operations and in everything she committed to. Her fortitude and strength in adversity was simply unparalleled. One can only aspire to be as good as her and we will miss her greatly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An inspiring Naval Officer, Commander Amy Gilmore, passed away after a hard-fought battle with breast cancer. She regularly served in Portsmouth and aboard HMS Queen Elizabeth. | Contributed

“Achieving every challenge”

Cdr Gilmore joined the Royal Navy in September 2002 as a University Cadet Entrant. She graduated from Oxford University in 2007, and fully embraced life in the armed forces since. The first half of her career followed the path of a Warfare Officer (Observer), where she served aboard HMS Iron Duke and HMS Ark Royal as Officer of the Watch.

She proceeded to be transferred to Observer Aircrew and became part of the Fleet Air Arm - qualifying to pilot Lynx and Wildcat helicopters. During her time in the Royal Navy, she married fellow Naval Officer Steve Gilmore. They would share a house together with their much beloved dog Shackleton.

Her husband said: “Our family have always known how much Amy loved her career in the Royal Navy, not just achieving every challenge she set her mind to, but also fulfilling her tremendous sense of purpose and making countless great friendships along the way. Throughout Amy’s tough five-year battle against cancer the Royal Navy have stood by us and looked after both of us phenomenally well and I know Amy was as grateful for that as I am.”

Cdr Amy Gilmore received an MBE for her dedicated to the Royal Navy, and supporting humanitarian efforts in the Caribbean. | Contributed

Cdr Gilmore was praised by colleagues in the Fleet Air Arm and at RNAS Yeovilton. | Contributed

Serving in Portsmouth and on HMS Queen Elizabeth

The pinnacle of Cdr Gilmore’s career was marked by operational success on Op Ruman in the Caribbean. Personnel offered various humanitarian support in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria. She received a Queen’s Commendation for Valuable Service for her efforts in leading her flight in delivering humanitarian aid to the islands and a daring rescue of one adult and two children from a capsized boat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cdr Gilmore received a Member Order of the British Empire for her work in testing and operating the Future Anti Surface Guided Weapon for the Wildcat helicopter. She then became an Operations Officer aboard HMS Queen Elizabeth. Using all her operational, seagoing and aviation experience, she lead the carrier programme while constantly going the extra mile to help her fellow officers and sailors - subsequently being promoted to Commander.

Royal Navy Commander Amy Gilmore. | Contributed

The Commander was highly regarded at Royal Naval Air Station (RNAS) Yeovilton in Somerset. Commanding Officer Captain Duncan Thomas said: “Commander Amy Gilmore was an outstanding naval officer and an amazing person who was greatly admired across RNAS Yeovilton, the Fleet Air Arm and the Royal Navy. She was one of life’s best, always willing to go the extra mile to lookout for others. She will always be remembered. Our thoughts are with her family and close friends at this difficult time.”

Alongside her career, Cdr Gilmore was an enthusiastic and accomplished sportswoman, who loved the outdoors, mountain climbing, cycling, and skiing. Her true grit and passion for sport was shown on her final day of radiotherapy, where she signed up for Ironman Estonia post breast cancer diagnosis and remission. She raised money for various breast cancer charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commander Anna Misiak said: “Amy inspired everyone who was lucky enough to work and know her. A trusted colleague, and beloved friend, she loved the Royal Navy and her selfless commitment to her work coupled with a wonderful sense of humour and a genuine love for her team epitomised her career. She will be desperately missed by so many but her legacy will continue with the development of her last project ‘The Lookout’ to support the RNAS Yeovilton community.”

Following a service of thanksgiving for her life at Sherborne Abbey, Amy will be buried in the cemetery at St Bartholomew’s, the Fleet Air Arm Memorial Church in Yeovilton. The interment will be accompanied by the Last Post, minute’s silence, a gun salute and a fly past by her colleagues in the Wildcat Maritime Force.