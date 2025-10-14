The Royal Navy flagship will be continuing her deployment following a “highly successful” visit to India.

HMS Prince of Wales and her UK Carrier Strike Group (UKCSG) conducted various training exercises and diplomatic functions while stationed there under Operation Highmast. This comes after the £3.2bn warship joined forces with the huge aircraft carrier INS Vikrant on Exercise Konkan, and the UK signing a £350m deal with India to sell them missiles.

“The Strike Group has departed India 🇮🇳 after a highly successful Exercise Konkan and great port visits to Mumbai and Goa,” the UKCSG social media account said. “It was a privilege to train, collaborate, and strengthen maritime ties with our Indian partners - until next time.”

HMS Prince of Wales while working alongside the Indian Navy. The UK Carrier Strike Group has finished its military and diplomatic engagements. | Royal Navy

UKCSG Commander James Blackmore. | Royal Navy

The military drills culminated in tactical air warfare and air defence operations with the Indian Air Force. The Indian Navy said carrier based fighter aircraft joined maritime patrol assets and anti-submarine warfare helicopters to conduct “complex” and “co-ordinated” operations with surface and subsurface assets.

Maritime exercises concluded with a ceremonial steam-past. Diplomatic engagements started with Type 23 frigate HMS Richmond and the Japanese destroyer JS Akebono calling into Mumbai. Commanding Oiffcers from both ships visited the Gaurav Stambh naval memorial to honour fallen sailors. Various cross deck visits and cultural events also took place, including the Defence Industrial Capability Showcase and various football and volleyball fixtures.

HMS Prince of Wales, RFA Tidespring, and the Norwegian frigate HNoMS Roald Amundsen, sailed to Goa in South India. Various discussions were held between the UKCSG Commander James Blackmore and his Indian counterparts, focusing on topics of mutual interest and further naval co-operation. The flagship hosted a deck reception after aviation experts conducted different workshops.

The Indian Navy stressed the importance of the UKCSG and allied forces operating in the Indo-Pacific. “The Indo-Pacific is changing fast,” they said. “Maritime security challenges, climate change, and supply-chain disruptions are reshaping the region - demanding fresh ideas, stronger partnerships, and smarter strategies.”