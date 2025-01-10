Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Top military brass and politicians have held a crucial meeting ahead of the Royal Navy flagship being deployed.

HMS Prince of Wales will take charge of the UK Carrier Strike Group during a deployment to Japan and the Indo-Pacific region this year. It was previously confirmed that she will also join AUKUS ally Australia as part of Exercise Talisman Sabre and other diplomatic operations. Armed forces minister Luke Pollard and Carrier Strike Group discussed the next steps for the flagship and other parts of the deployment.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) reported on its social media channels: “This year, HMS Prince of Wales will sail across the world to the Indo-Pacific, supporting security and stability in the region. It was a pleasure to welcome colleagues from across Government to the MOD this morning for the inaugural Carrier Strike Group deployment meeting.”

Mr Pollard, Labour MP for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport, added: “You’ll be hearing lots more about the deployment of HMS Prince of Wales later this year. It’s a big deployment in support of our allies and the UK’s national security. Good first meeting with cross-Government colleagues.”

The 65,000 tonne aircraft carrier is also due to visit Japan while on her deployment from the Spring of this year, conducting military exercises as well as diplomatic duties. An agreement was also signed for the UK to be a part of Global Fishing Watch in a bid to tackle the scourge of illegal fishing.

The Royal Navy continues to maintain a presence in the Indo-Pacific region, with HMS Spey and HMS Tamar - both River-class offshore patrol vessels - continuing to carry out exercises and other operations. Various assignments related to the AUKUS trade deal and alliance - between Britain, USA and Australia - will also take place.

Defence secretary John Healey previously said the AUKUS partnership and being involved in high-end military exercises will prove of great value. He added: “Our unique and historic partnership with Australia is more important than ever in the face of increasing global threats.”