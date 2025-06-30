A quirky and unique part of a Royal Navy aircraft carrier was shown off while on her global deployment.

HMS Prince of Wales opened its doors to a select few to highlight a feature of the 65,000 tonne aircraft carrier you do not think about. While stationed in Singapore during Operation Highmast, Business Insider explored the Royal Navy’s first ever seafaring computer gaming room.

The Royal Navy's first ever Esports suite was shown off aboard HMS Prince of Wales, currently in Singapore as part of Operation Highmast. | UK MOD Crown copyright

Chief Petty Officer Martin Miller, one of the carrier’s two logistics store chiefs, voluntarily manages the onboard gaming room which was set up in February. He said after finishing all of his daily duties, he likes to unwind in robust air conditioning and play the complex strategy game Sid Meier’s Civilization VI.

“Other ships have PlayStations and Xboxes down on the mess deck so they can play where they live, but this is the first ship that's got a PC setup like this,” he told Business Insider. Described as the “esports suite”, the computer lab was fitted in an old exam room.

It is complete with LED lights, a widescreen TV, office chairs, and eight Alienware gaming PCs. Despite limited Wi-Fi on board, sailors often face each other on local multiplayer games such as Team Fortress 2 and Halo. Similar gaming suites have been set up at Royal Navy bases, with the force having its own esports committee.

HMS Prince of Wales is currently in Singapore, alongside the Portsmouth-based destroyer HMS Dauntless, conducting a port visit and carrying out other operations. She is at the helm of the UK Carrier Strike Group (UKCSG), comprising of military personnel from Spain, Canada, Norway and elsewhere.

Captain Will Blackett, Commanding Officer of the Royal Navy flagship, previously said: “We have brilliant people in this ship, and they’ve been working really hard. Singapore is an incredible place to be and we have received the warmest welcome... we’re excited to show off the flagship.”