Royal Navy: HMS Prince of Wales does not turn around in Portsmouth Harbour - video footage
Tugs were supposed to move HMS Prince of Wales into a better position while it was docked in the harbour today (July 10) at 3pm. This is during the ship’s maintenance period, with sailors hard at work to keep the 65,000 tonne warship in tip top condition.
The ship was due to be turned round and re-berthed at the same jetty, with the manoeuvre being recorded in today’s King’s Harbour Master shipping movements. However, a last minute wind issue has led to the manoeuvre not taking place, with the wind speeds being heavier than normal. Video footage shows tugs and police boats around the vessel.
HMS Prince of Wales made a triumphant return to her home port in March after leading a UK Carrier Strike Group on Nato’s Exercise Steadfast Defender. In what was the largest Nato operation since The Cold War, the warship was involved with different operations with allies off the coast of Norway.
Crowds of people gathered at The Round Tower in Old Portsmouth to welcome HMS Prince of Wales home. Since then, the 65,000 tonne warship has been in the harbour during a maintenance period. HMS Prince of Wales will be deployed to the Indo-Pacific in 2025 for military exercises. She will lead a UK Carrier Strike Group and link up with several UK allies including Japan and the USA.
