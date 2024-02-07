Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The force said: "Routine pre-sailing checks yesterday identified an issue with a coupling on @HMSQNLZ starboard propeller shaft. As such, the ship will not sail on Sunday. "@HMSPWLS will take her place on NATO duties and will set sail for Exercise Steadfast Defender as soon as possible."

What happened to HMS Queen Elizabeth?

A coupling on the flagship's starboard propeller shaft was identified as having an issue during the routine checks ahead of her deployment. She was due to lead the UK Carrier Strike Group alongside Joint Expeditionary Force allies, as well as partaking in the annual exercise Joint Warrior deployment and Exercise Nordic Response – the maritime part of Steadfast Defender.

Is the mechanical fault the same as what happened to HMS Prince of Wales?

The £3.2bn carrier HMS Prince of Wales broke down off the coast of the Isle of Wight in August 2022. She was heading off for exercises in the USA when the coupling of the starboard propeller shaft broke and misaligned. She was then taken to the Babcock shipyard at Rosyth in Fife, Scotland, in October for repairs. A Ministry of Defence (MoD) spokesman said the issue on HMS Queen Elizabeth was “separate and not linked” to the defect on its sister ship.

He said: “The issue identified is with the ship’s shaft couplings. The ship’s propeller shafts are too big to be made from a single piece of metal, so each shaft is made from three sections, which are connected using shaft couplings, which bind the shaft sections together.” On the previous occasion, HMS Queen Elizabeth acted at the replacement for HMS Prince of Wales on her USA deployment.

Will HMS Queen Elizabeth have to go to Rosyth for repairs?

Four months after the fault was discovered aboard HMS Prince of Wales, she was taken to Scotland for the repairs. Further faults were also found on the ship with the portside shaft. Vice Admiral Paul Marshall confirmed in a defence select committee meeting at the time that a full investigation was launched to find the cause of the problem. As first reported in The Mail on Sunday at the time, Scottish shipbuilders discovered faults with the propeller shafts during sea trials in 2019. HMS Queen Elizabeth's assembly took place at the Babcock shipbuilders in Rosyth. If the fault is considered extreme, she is likely to be sent there for repairs.

Will the taxpayer have to pay for any repairs?

Much discussion was made about whether the taxpayer would have had to fork out for the faults which HMS Prince of Wales suffered earlier in 2023. MPs heard at a Commons Defence Sub-Committee meeting the Navy would be billed in the "first instance", as the government failed to take out an extended warranty. A report published in March said BAE Systems could have footed the bill. Andy Start, chief executive of Defence Equipment and Support arm of the Ministry of Defence (MoD), said at the time that paying the £25m bill was cheaper than taking out an "extended warranty". Depending on the financial situation around HMS Queen Elizabeth, and the severity of the fault, a significant sum may come out of government funds.

What do they need to do to get HMS Prince of Wales ready for deployment?

HMS Prince of Wales was seen was scaffolding and tenting on her flight deck on Monday. Maintenance is being carried out by her crew. In order to get the 65,000 tonne carrier to be prepared for the deployment, they need to reach a state of "high-readiness". Commodore James Blackmore, Commanding Officer of the CSG, said: "A carrier strike group comes alive when it goes out to sea. The very notion of it is we are at very high readiness, and that is for any option that the government may choose to deploy us, and whatever scenario that might be."

When will HMS Prince of Wales be deployed to Norway?