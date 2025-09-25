Thousands of pounds has been raised for “worthy” charities after crowds flock to a popular naval base event.

HMS Collingwood welcomed thousands of people to its Open Day in June - coinciding with Armed Force Day. Families descended on the Newgate Lane base for the prestigious Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity Field Gun Competition (RNRMC), and other summer attractions. A total of £15,000 was raised, which is three times more than the amount accumulated in 2022.

This has now been donated to the RNRMC, Sophie’s Legacy, Warsash Sea Cadets, HMS Collingwood Volunteer Cadet Corps, and Mission Motorsport. Captain Tim Davey, Commanding Officer of HMS Collingwood, hosted a special reception alongside charity representatives and Fareham’s mayor, Councillor Louise Clubley. She accepted donations on behalf of SERV Wessex – The Blood Runners, Friends of Fareham Community Hospital, and Y Services for Young People.

The date for next year’s HMS Collingwood Open Day has been set after thousands flock to this year’s base opening. | Keith Woodland

Charity representatives at HMS Collingwood alongside the base's Commanding Officer, Captain Tim Davey. | Keith Woodland

He said: “Open Day is the biggest event we run each year. It gives us the opportunity to welcome the public through our gates, together with many local and naval charities. It also offers allows us to showcase some of the world class training we deliver here, and for the public to meet our service personnel. One of the best parts of Open Day is when we are able to present the money raised to worthy causes, and we are delighted to welcome you here today.”

Capt Davey said sponsors play a vital role in how the Open Day operates, the event’s committee have already begun planning next year’s event. Updates are expected soon, but the 2026 Open Day is pencilled in for July 4.

More than 7,000 people attended this years event, making the most of the free funfair and warship simulators. The REME crew pipped local crew HMS Sultan A to the field gun competition trophy.