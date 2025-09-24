HMS Sultan's spectacular bonfire night is returning with a bang this October half-term - featuring a special celebration for the 80th anniversary of VE and VJ Day.

The beloved Bonfire and Fireworks Night at the Royal Navy's centre of excellence for Air and Marine Engineering in Gosport returns on Thursday, October 30, promising a spectacular evening for all the family whilst honouring the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe and over Japan.

This year's fireworks display will feature music from the 1940s era, creating a moving tribute to those who served during the Second World War, whilst maintaining all the excitement and spectacle families expect from HMS Sultan's premier bonfire night event.

HMS Sultan put on a show last year at their Bonfire and Fireworks Night | Royal Navy

Hosted by Nation Radio's Mark Collins, the evening will also feature traditional funfair rides and games as well as an impressive bonfire, all building up to a breath-taking fireworks finale featuring a special VE80, VJ80, commemorative soundtrack.

Hot food, snacks and treats will be available throughout the evening to keep everyone fuelled for the fun.

Event schedule

Parking available from 5pm (valid parking ticket required)

Gates open: 5.30pm

Bonfire lighting: 7.45pm

VE80 commemorative fireworks display: 8.30pm

Gates close: 10.45pm

Early bird tickets bought before October 26 cost: Family ticket (2 adults + 2 children) £20; Adult £7 ; Child (ages 3-15) £4; Parking (must be booked in advance) £5; with children under 3 free. Tickets bought after this date cost: Family ticket (2 adults + 2 children) £25; Adult £10 ; Child (ages 3-15) £5; Parking (must be booked in advance) £5; with children under 3 free.

All tickets must be purchased online at https://hmssultan.ticketsrv.co.uk. Cash payments will not be accepted on the night, but online purchases remain available right up until the event.