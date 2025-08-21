Royal Navy warship HMS Trent and a Wildcat helicopter have shadowed Russian vessels in UK waters during a five-day operation.

The Portsmouth-based Offshore Patrol Vessel shadowed Russian destroyer Vice Admiral Kulakov and two tankers through the English Channel. The operation is part of the government’s ongoing commitment to safeguard the integrity of UK waters and protecting national security through the government’s Plan for Change.

Trent, which is back in the UK for the first time in four years following operations in the Mediterranean and off West Africa, and a maintenance period in Malta, is now working up to deploy to the Caribbean.

HMS Trent and Wildcat helicopter shadow a Russian destroyer and tankers through the English Channel | Royal Navy/Crown

She started shadowing the Vice Admiral Kulakov off Great Yarmouth, watching her every move westward through the Channel towards Ushant. Simultaneously, a NATO ally shadowed the two tankers as they made their transit from the west to join the Russian destroyer.

They met off the island of Ushant, off the tip of the Brittany peninsula, with the Kulakov and the tankers linking up and all three Russian vessels turning to sail eastwards through the Channel – followed all the way by HMS Trent.

A Wildcat helicopter from 815 Naval Air Squadron, based at Royal Naval Air Station Yeovilton, later joined the operation to provide air support and monitor the Russians’ movements with its impressive suite of sensors.

Luke Pollard, Minister for the Armed Forces, said: “Russian warships are increasingly sailing through the English Channel, and the Royal Navy stands ready to monitor them, safeguarding our waters and undersea cables.

“The Royal Navy’s unwavering dedication and professionalism are vital to protecting the UK and the Government remains committed to equipping our Armed Forces to keep us secure at home and strong abroad.”

Lt Cdr Paul Kilbride, Executive Officer in Temporary Command of HMS Trent, said: “This is routine business for the Royal Navy and is a clear demonstration of our commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the UK’s territorial waters.

“This operation was multi-national and had HMS Trent operating with several of our European NATO allies demonstrating our interoperability with other nations and providing a deterrence inside UK waters.

“It is a rare opportunity for a forward deployed Batch 2 Offshore Patrol Vessel to conduct this type of operation in UK waters and I am immensely proud of the dedication and professionalism of my ship’s company. We are now looking ahead to continuing our regeneration to get back to operations in the Caribbean later in the year.”

Trent and the Yeovilton-based Wildcat were also supported by warships, patrol aircraft and helicopters from other NATO allies.