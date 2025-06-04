An iconic war vessel wrapped in Pride colours to mark the 25th anniversary of the "gay ban" being lifted in the armed forces is being opened to the public to coincide with UK Pride in Portsmouth.

Last month, Portsmouth Historic Quarter and Fighting with Pride came together to celebrate the LGBTQ+ veterans who faced dishonourable discharge, loss of medals and criminalisation as a result of the ban, by wrapping Landing Craft F8 in rainbow colours.

Now, on Saturday (June 7) the landing craft at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard will be open to the public to view and charter to coincide with the Portsmouth Pride event taking place in Southsea on the same day.

Until January 2000, LGBTQ+ people were banned from serving in the British Armed Forces and faced dishonourable discharge, loss of medals, surveillance and interrogation, with many veterans living in fear, investigated, discharged, or criminalised as a result.

Falklands War Landing Craft F8 wrapped in Pride colours at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. | Contributed

Chief Executive of Fighting with Pride, Peter Gibson, said: "Since our collaboration with Portsmouth Historic Quarter to wrap Landing Craft F8 in her new Pride colours, we have received a significant increase in enquiries from LGBTQ+ Veterans seeking support and guidance on how to obtain the reparations they are entitled to.

"Fighting With Pride will not rest until we have found every single LGBTQ+ Veteran and helped them to justice.’’

Landing Craft F8 is available to ride on from just £10 per person and bookings can be made by emailing [email protected] or for more information, head to https://portsmouthhq.org/charters-hire/charter-boats . Proceeds from Landing Craft F8 charters will go back into maintaining her and the collection of historic craft, ensuring they can be enjoyed by generations to come.

If you or anyone you know was affected by the armed forces homosexuality ban, or want to support the cause, head to fightingwithpride.org.uk to find out more.