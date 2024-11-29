Intrigue as military aircraft flying in unison spotted over Portsmouth and Hampshire
Mysterious military aircraft were spotted flying over Portsmouth this morning.
Four planes were seen flying in unison together around 11am before another four followed them seconds later.
According to plane tracking apps, the aircraft flew over the Channel past Portsmouth and Hampshire before making their way over London and the Midlands towards Scotland.
One resident said: “It was unusual to see. The only ever time I’ve seen planes flying like that is the Red Arrows. They whizzed past and made a loud noise. Four went past first, then another four afterwards.”
