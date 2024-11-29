Intrigue as military aircraft flying in unison spotted over Portsmouth and Hampshire

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 29th Nov 2024, 13:59 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Mysterious military aircraft were spotted flying over Portsmouth this morning.

Military aircraft over PortsmouthMilitary aircraft over Portsmouth
Military aircraft over Portsmouth | Gethin Lewis

Four planes were seen flying in unison together around 11am before another four followed them seconds later.

According to plane tracking apps, the aircraft flew over the Channel past Portsmouth and Hampshire before making their way over London and the Midlands towards Scotland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One resident said: “It was unusual to see. The only ever time I’ve seen planes flying like that is the Red Arrows. They whizzed past and made a loud noise. Four went past first, then another four afterwards.”

Related topics:Portsmouth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice