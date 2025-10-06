Transformation works to breath new life into the a 150-year-old Royal Navy Rum Store have been given the green light.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Renovations of the derelict Victoria Quay site in Gosport are set to begin within days. Planning permission to regenerate the decaying Grade II listed building was granted by Gosport Borough Council, which was extensive given the condition of the building.

The old Royal Navy Rum Store, a 150-year-old Grade II listed building, is due to be transformed into a mixed-use development with businesses and shops in Gosport. After being heavily used in Victorian times, it has since been left in a dilapidated state. | Sarah Standing (140225-9455)

Enabling works will begin in mid-October to analyse the rundown structure. Walls will be cleaned while the ground is treated and prepared for the impending redevelopment work. Ben Mason, business development director at UK Docks - the company which owns the site - said the firm is delighted to be a partner in the council’s big plans for regenerating the borough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It’s great to have reached this landmark moment with the council giving approval after satisfying themselves that the plans meet the highest standards for the building. Working with Gosport Borough Council has given us access to government funding and helped unlock solutions to problems that were bigger than just our site at Victoria Quay, such as local infrastructure. We hope to release regular updates as the work gets underway on making this area one of the jewels in the crown of Gosport.”

Ben Mason, business development director at UK Docks Marine Services, said the project has reached a landmark moment. | Sarah Standing (140225-2256)

The old Royal Navy Rum Store fell into disrepair in the 1970s. | Sarah Standing (140225-9595)

What will the Royal Navy Rum Store become?

The aim of the works is to turn the old Rum Store into a vibrant space for businesses, including a rooftop bar and restaurant with panoramic views of Portsmouth Harbour. Engineers will make internal and external alterations to the structure. Other adaptations will involve reconstructing the second story, installing new floors, stairs, and a lift, as well as instaling the infrastructure for electricity and drainage, and a solar array.

Renovations are expected to take roughly two years to complete. Economic projections are that the site will generate £11m on a yearly basis from increased footfall and other sources, with businesses creating 150-200 jobs. Gosport Borough Council wants to open up the waterfront and create a route to the former Royal Clarence Yard.

Artists impressions of what the rooftop bar will look like at the former Royal Navy Rum Store in Gosport. | Contributed

Artists impression of what part of the Royal Navy Rum Store will look like. | Contributed

The local authority was awarded £11m from the government’s Local Regeneration Fund in 2023 to renovate the Rum Store. - amid a total £22m cost of development. This funding was matched by UK Docks to turn the building into a local community asset, having been left dormant for decades. The council has also approved the initial plans for the redevelopment, which also take care to safeguard the special architectural and historic interest of the listed structure and protect its character and appearance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Giles Pritchard, director of Pritchard Architecture, which has drawn up the plans, said: “Following extensive work by the project team and close collaboration with the planning authority, the local community, and other key stakeholders, we are delighted to have reached this significant project milestone — marking another step toward restoring this magnificent building and giving it a new lease of life.”

Before being left in a dilapidated state, the historic building once held the Royal Navy’s entire rum store at the height of the British Empire. It was built to store alcohol, sugar and beer so sailors at Portsmouth Naval Base could get their rum rations. It was a vibrant hub of activity in Victorian times and afterwards, but by the 1970s, it fell into disrepair.

Redevelopments could crease nearly 7,000sqm of mixed-use employment space primarily for maritime businesses. Other units are earmarked for retail and leisure. Councillor Peter Chegwyn, Leader of Gosport Borough Council, said: “This vital step brings us closer to realising our vision for the site.

“We look forward to welcoming more residents and visitors to enjoy a more vibrant and better-connected waterfront.”