The Foreign Secretary is carrying out visits in the area and is hoping to meet some of the islands’ most famous residents today when he visits an area famed for its penguin colonies. He will see the islanders’ work to protect the natural environment and see some of the million penguins that live across the UK overseas territory. Later on Tuesday he will then travel on to Paraguay, where he will be the first UK Foreign Secretary to ever visit the country.

The former prime minister’s visit to the Falkland Islands is the first by a foreign secretary since 1994 and the first by any Cabinet minister since 2016. Speaking in the Falklands’ capital Stanley on Monday night following a wreath-laying ceremony to honour those killed in the 1982 war, he played down suggestions from the Argentinian president Javier Milei that there could be a negotiation on the future of the UK overseas territory.

Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron attends a wreath laying ceremony at the Falklands conflict memorial in Port Stanley on the Falkland Islands, during his high-profile visit to demonstrate they are a "valued part of the British family" amid renewed Argentinian calls for talks on their future. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron (right) attends a wreath laying ceremony at the Falklands conflict memorial in Port Stanley on the Falkland Islands, during his high-profile visit to demonstrate they are a "valued part of the British family" amid renewed Argentinian calls for talks on their future. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron visits San Carlos Cemetery on the Falkland Islands, during his high-profile visit to demonstrate they are a "valued part of the British family" amid renewed Argentinian calls for talks on their future. Picture date: Monday February 19, 2024. PA Photo. Lord Cameron's visit is the first by a foreign secretary since 1994 and he has stressed that the archipelago's sovereignty is "not... up for discussion" while the islanders wish to be British. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Lord Cameron said: “Let me be absolutely clear: as far as we are concerned, as long as the Falkland Islands want to be part of the UK family they are absolutely welcome to be part of that family and we will support them and back them and help protect and defend them absolutely, as far as I’m concerned, for as long as they want. And I hope that’s for a very, very long time, possibly forever.”

The shadow of the Falklands War hangs over UK-Argentine relations, but Lord Cameron and Mr Milei had a “warm and cordial” meeting at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January, although on the issue of the islands, the Foreign Office said “they would agree to disagree, and do so politely”. Lord Cameron told reporters in Stanley: “Now of course we want to have good relations with Buenos Aires, with the Argentine government.

“The new government, I think, have taken some positive steps and we’ll have good relations with them, but it will never be at the expense of the wishes of the Falkland Islanders, who in our view absolutely come first in this manner.” Lord Cameron also faced questions about the UK’s attitude towards energy policy in the Falklands – which has potential for both renewable development and the exploitation of oil reserves.

The Foreign Secretary said the Falklands were “making some great steps in terms of renewable energy, particularly in terms of wind power, and also solar power and so we very much backed you in that”. “You have your own government making their own plans and we will support you in that,” he said. “But I would just stress, while we support net zero very, very strongly, it is net zero. And so we in the United Kingdom, we’re making sure we are actually going to be having some extra North Sea licences for oil and gas in the North Sea.

