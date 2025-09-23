A patch of grassland leased to councils by the Ministry of Defence is being disposed of.

The MoD has deemed the land at Seafield Park, Hill Head, as being surplus to requirements. Roughly 4.41 hectares of open grassland is on the market as a result.

It has been listed on the government body’s disposal database on the House of Commons website, alongside other sites including a larger open plain near Baker Barracks on Thorney Island.

Council-leased land at Seafield Park in Hill Head, owned by the MoD, is up for sale. Pictured is a plot with wildflowers. | Alison Treacher

The land is currently leaded to both Fareham Borough Council and Hampshire County Council, with the area being offered out to prospective buyers to gauge their interest in the site.

Seafield Park is a former Royal Navy site near old site of Royal Naval Air Station Lee-on-the-Solent and HMS Daedalus, which is now used as a civilian airfield. A new mini forest was built in the area to mark the start of the reign of King Charles III.

Fareham Borough Council currently leases the eastern section of Seafield Park. The 25-year agreement runs until March 2030. A spokesperson for the local authority said: “The Council is aware of the MOD’s intention to sell the land and has expressed an interest in acquiring it.

“The site has been actively managed by the Council’s Countryside Service since 2011 and has significant value for conservation within the ward. However, the Council has not engaged in any formal negotiations for the purchase of the site to date.”

The Strategic Defence Review (SDR) recommended that the MoD evaluates its estate to optimise surplus land to address longstanding problems. A recapitalisation plan is due to be drawn up by February 2026. The report said this would look to maximise the value of the estate.

Under recommendation 61, the report added: “Where alternative use or disposal is the right option, the Defence Infrastructure Organisation must have a strategy for the risk-adjusted maximisation of proceeds, engaging actively with the private sector. Where Defence retains land, it must maximise the use of its assets, including through site development and energy generation.”

Hampshire County Council was approached for comment.