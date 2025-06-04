A new mini-forest at Hill Head has been officially opened with a very special name

A new mini-forest at Hill Head has been officially opened, with the trees planted to mark the start of King Charles’ reign – but it also has a very special name.

While Tuesday (June 3) was a rainy afternoon, it turned to sunshine just before Mayor Louise Clubley officially opened the mini-forest, revealing its name and new information board at Seafield Park.

Cllr Clubley (Con, Uplands and Funtley) thanked the dedication of the volunteers and council officers for their hard work to create “Arthur’s Wood” and for “getting their hands dirty in planting so many trees”.

She said: “Your dedication and green fingers have created a mini-forest that will continue to grow and provide beauty and enjoyment for generations to come.”

Arthur’s Wood is named after the late Alderman Arthur Mandry, who died last year. He served as a ward councillor for Hill Head from 1995 to 2018, as Fareham’s mayor and deputy leader of the council during his tenure.

Arthur’s widow, Councillor Kay Mandry (Con, Hill Head), said: “It means the absolute world to me, and Arthur would have loved it. He loved Hill Head and did so much for this area and even planted trees here at Seafield Park. We used to love walking our dogs here.”

A £10,000 grant was received from Hampshire County Council’s Forest Partnership, as part of the King’s Coronation Living Heritage Fund to pay for the 800-square-metre site. The fund was set up to commemorate the coronation of King Charles III in May 2023, supporting tree-planting initiatives across England.

Volunteers Melanie Clark and Andrea Utteridge from Stubbington Weeders, who helped plant around 1,650 new trees and shrubs in February, were also in attendance to celebrate Arthur’s Wood.

Councillor Paul Whittle (Con, Portchester Wicor) suggested the name Arthur’s Wood for the mini-forest at a council meeting that approved the project in October last year.

Cllr Whittle said: “Over 10 years ago, the late Alderman Mandry, Jim Forrest, myself, some Scouts and some school children planted some trees on the other side of Seafield Park which have grown really well. It was typical of Arthur that he was down here with his spades and got muddy with the rest of us and a fitting legacy for the part he played in the community.”

At October’s executive meeting, documents said mini-forests help to cool the air around them, provide educational opportunities and help to engage local communities in the positive benefits of tree planting, enhanced biodiversity and climate change mitigation.

Mini-forests require less maintenance than other tree planting, as they form a micro wood – and so the aim is that after the first three years, the trees are left to develop naturally, said the report.

The council agreed to be responsible for its future upkeep, inspection and works to the mini forest following its planting.