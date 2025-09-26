Celebrations were abound at a shipbuilding factory as the first steel was cut for a new nuclear submarine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project to build the powerful nuclear submarine HMS King George VI has now begun. This coincided with the official commissioning of HMS Agamemnon, the sixth of the seven Astute-class submarines.

The steel being cut for HMS King George VI, the fourth Dreadnought-class submarine. | Contributed

Ceremony for the steel cut of the King George VI Dreadnought-class submarine. | Contributed

Defence secretary John Healey cut the first steel at the ceremony, which officially started the construction of the last four Dreadnought submarines to boost the UK’s nuclear deterrent. Steve Timms, managing director at BAE Systems’ Submarines business, said: “It’s a privilege to host these ceremonies at our shipyard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Cutting steel on the fourth Dreadnought submarine demonstrates the significant progress we’ve made on the programme, whilst the sixth Astute class boat, HMS Agamemnon, joins the long and distinguished list of Barrow-built vessels to be commissioned into the Royal Navy. The enduring partnership between our Barrow shipyard and the Navy dates back to the Victorian age and our role as the UK's home of submarine design and build is something we’re incredibly proud of.”

Defence secretary at the steel cut of HMS King George VI. | Contributed

The Dreadnought submarines are due to enter service from the early 2030s. They are set to replace their Vanguard-class counterparts, which currently deliver the Continuous At Sea Deterrent (CASD) for the Royal Navy. Maintaining security of the UK, CASD allows for at least one submarine to be to be deployed at eve3ry minute of every day.

General Sir Gwyn Jenkins, First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff, said: "The commissioning of the sixth Astute class submarine, HMS Agamemnon, and the steel cut for the fourth Dreadnought-class submarine, HMS King George VI, mark significant milestones in the Royal Navy's enduring commitment to safeguarding our nation. I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to the exceptional workforce at Barrow, whose dedication, skill, and innovation continue to drive forward these vital programmes, ensuring the Royal Navy remains at the forefront of global maritime defence."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first six submarines in the Astute class, HMS Astute, HMS Ambush, HMS Artful, HMS Audacious, HMS Anson and HMS Agamemnon have been handed over to the Royal Navy, with work well underway on the final Astute boat, HMS Achilles. Four Dreadnought submarines are being built alongside this: HMS Dreadnought, HMS Valiant, HMS Warspite and HMS King George VI.