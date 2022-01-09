Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Portsmouth

A PEDESTRIAN has been taken to hospital with ‘serious’ injuries after being hit by a car near McDonald’s in Fratton.

By Fiona Callingham
Sunday, 9th January 2022, 11:41 am
Updated Sunday, 9th January 2022, 11:52 am

Police were called just after 10am this morning (January 9) following the incident in Fratton Way.

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘We were called at 10.12am today to Fratton Way, Portsmouth, following reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a car.

‘The pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.’

Nearby Goldsmith Avenue has been closed as a result of the incident, with traffic delays forming.

In a tweet Portsmouth Roads said: ‘Goldsmith Avenue closed both directions from Fratton Way R.A.B to junction Frogmore Road. Fratton Way and Rodney Road slow as a result. Ongoing incident.’

Witnesses told The News the incident took place near the McDonald’s in Fratton Way and an ambulance was on the scene.

Police said a pedestrian has been taken to hospital

The News has contacted the South Central Ambulance Service.

More to follow.

