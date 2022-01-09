Police were called just after 10am this morning (January 9) following the incident in Fratton Way.

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘We were called at 10.12am today to Fratton Way, Portsmouth, following reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a car.

‘The pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.’

Nearby Goldsmith Avenue has been closed as a result of the incident, with traffic delays forming.

In a tweet Portsmouth Roads said: ‘Goldsmith Avenue closed both directions from Fratton Way R.A.B to junction Frogmore Road. Fratton Way and Rodney Road slow as a result. Ongoing incident.’

Witnesses told The News the incident took place near the McDonald’s in Fratton Way and an ambulance was on the scene.

The News has contacted the South Central Ambulance Service.

More to follow.

