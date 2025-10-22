Details have been announced for this year’s remembrance ceremonies to honour those who served our country.

Residents have been invited to attend the annual Remembrance Sunday parade and service at Guildhall Square on November 9. The service will be preceded by a parade of veterans, military personnel and youth groups in the square starting from 10.30am.

A two-minute silence will be held at 11am. The wreath laying ceremony will then take place at The First World War Cenotaph and Second World War memorial.

Remembrance Sunday parade in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth | Picture: Keith Woodland (101121-127)

The Armistice Day service, on November 11, will start at the Cenotaph at 10.45am in Guildhall Square. It will include the two-minute silence at the traditional 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. Various readings and poems will be performed during the commemoration.

Thousands of people attended the parade last year, with crowds wearing their poppies with pride. Members of the Royal Navy, Army, RAF, Sea Cadets, veterans and youth groups were all involved in the marches.

Portsmouth City Council is encouraging people to use public transport, walk, or cycle to the events if possible. The Park and Ride service located off Junction 1 of the M275 will be operating as normal.

The local authority added: “Ahead of the services, the city council has had the cenotaph and memorial steam cleaned by an expert local cleaning company with experience of working with delicate memorial stonework. This gentler method ensures the delicate Portland stone isn't damaged, and because of this not all of the staining was removed.

“The council is planning a more thorough clean of the monuments ahead of next year's Portsmouth 100, when huge celebrations are planned to mark the 100th anniversary of Portsmouth's city status.”