Queen Camilla received the honorary appointment aboard HMS Astute Wednesday (July 16). She is the vessel’s sponsor, with her visit and honorary appointment marking the end of the submarine’s first commission.

Commander Christopher Bate, the Commanding Officer of HMS Astute, said crew took enormous pride in Her Majesty’s sponsorship of the Astute-class vessel. She has been aligned with the submarine since it was formally named nearly 20 years ago.

“Her Majesty The Queen has supported us from the very beginning,” he said. “She has consistently shown a deep commitment to all aspects of our work. Her continued engagement with our activities and achievements over the years has meant a great deal to us. It is a proud and memorable moment to welcome Her Majesty to HMS Astute and for her meet our families as we mark the end of our first commission.”

The honorary appointment dates back to the 16th century. It will include the formal presentation of a burgee (pennant) by Rear Admiral Andy Perks, head of the Submarine Service. First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff, General Sir Gwyn Jenkins RM, said The Queen’s new accolade, which will be given to her at HMNB Devonport in Plymouth, would further enhance her relationship with the Royal Navy.

He added: “We are honoured to welcome Her Majesty The Queen to HM Naval Base Devonport. Her Majesty’s visit has been a tremendous boost to morale, and the honorary appointment reflects the high regard in which Her Majesty is held by all of us.”

Queen Camilla will join HMS Astute’s crew in celebrating the ship’s achievements over the past 15 years. It was the longest first commission in Royal Navy submarine history. The hunter-killer submarine is about to undergo a major overhaul, so she can continue patrols for years to come. Her Majesty is regarded as a member of the ship’s company, with her being regularly informed of the ship’s activities. She last visited the crew five years ago in Faslane. Her Majesty also celebrated her 78th birthday yesterday (July 17).

She is also the sponsor of the Portsmouth-based Royal Navy flagship, HMS Prince of Wales, currently heading up Operation Highmast in the Indo-Pacific. Scroll to the top of the story to see video from the ceremony, and click through the pages to see the pictures.

1 . Queen Camilla appointed Vice Admiral Her Majesty The Queen was appointed as Vice Admiral of the United Kingdom after attending a glorious ceremony on the powerful nuclear submarine HMS Astute. | UK MOD Crown copyright Photo Sales

2 . Queen Camilla appointed Vice Admiral Her Majesty The Queen was appointed as Vice Admiral of the United Kingdom after attending a glorious ceremony on the powerful nuclear submarine HMS Astute. | UK MOD Crown copyright Photo Sales

3 . Queen Camilla appointed Vice Admiral Her Majesty The Queen was appointed as Vice Admiral of the United Kingdom after attending a glorious ceremony on the powerful nuclear submarine HMS Astute. | UK MOD Crown copyright Photo Sales