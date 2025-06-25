Powerful fighter jets that can carry nuclear weapons will soon be joining the Royal Air Force.

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer announced today (June 25) that 12 new F-35A aircraft will be purchased to bolster the UK’s nuclear deterrent. As previously reported in The News, an estimated £700m will be spent on the Lightning II strike fighters.

This will be the first time RAF pilots can operate nuclear capabilities since the 1990s. The prime minister’s decision was outlined as part of an urgent question in the House of Commons.

An f-35A fighter jet. The UK is looking to purchase 12 aircraft, with the capability of carrying nuclear weapons. | ROY ISSA/AFP via Getty Images

Shadow defence secretary, James Cartlidge, asked the government what the planned in-service date is for the new F-35s and whether they will be nuclear certified, or if that will occur after delivery. The Conservative MP for South Suffolk also asked if the government will still order the other F-35Bs as planned.

“On this side of the house, we wholeheartedly back our nuclear deterrent,” he said. “Doesn’t this show why we need a robust plan to get defence spending to three per cent this parliament, rather than Labour’s smoke and mirrors plan and a lack of fully funded planning to increase defence spending this parliament.”

When will the aircraft enter the RAF fleet?

Minister for defence procurement, Maria Eagle, told parliament: “We’re hopeful that the aircraft will start delivering before the end of the decade. We will still be ordering the remaining F-35B’s, 15 extra in the next tranche.

“In terms of the refuelling, this is a Nato mission and Nato of course will be able to do the air-to-air refuelling. It’s quite common for different allies to contribute different capabilities, whether unclear or conventional.”

Minister of defence procurement, Maria Eagle, said the aircraft should be with the RAF by the end of the decade. | Parliament

Shadow defence secretary James Cartlidge asked for more details on the F-35A fighter jets. | Parliament

Conservative MP for Huntingdon, Ben Obese-Jecty, said Lockheed Martin manufactures roughly 150 jets a year, with currently 600 on order to nations around the world on top of 1200 for the United States. He asked where the UK is in the queue and can they cut until the front of the line.

Ms Eagle responded: “He’s right, any manufacturing capability has queues, but they are also subject to contractual discussions and arrangements can be made. That is what we’re aiming for. We’ll keep the house informed as to how we manage to get them.”

Deterring Russia and addressing defence spending

The new fighter jets will be based at RAF Marham in Nortfolk. Governments have long planned to purchase 138 F-35 aircraft of different varieties but have only acquired roughly three dozen since the first jets entered service seven years ago. These 12 will be part of that total figure.

The MoD told the UK Defence Journal that purchasing the 12 A variants instead of B counterparts would save up to 25 per cent per aircraft. These aircraft will be fitted with American warheads. The programme is expected to support 20,000 jobs nationally.

Ms Eagle also addressed the recent Nato decision for members to increase defence spending to five per cent of GDP - 3.5 per cent on pure defence and 1.5 per cent on related areas. She added: “We have made it clear how we will get to three per cent in the next parliament as conditions allow.

Liberal Democrat MP Helen Maguire said the move was necessary to fight against Russia. | Parliament

“This announcement today at Nato about five per cent is something that all allies will be focusing on funding in due course over the next ten years. Nato will be checking every year, as it always does, whether or not its requirements are being met. We fully expect to be able to meet them.”

Liberal Democrat MP Helen Maguire said it’s clear the country has entered “a new and uncertain era” due to Vladimir Putin’s imperialism being a once in a generation threat to our security. She added that the effectiveness of the UK deterrent must be maintained to stop Russia or anyone else from launching a nuclear attack - describing it as the “ultimate guarantor of Britain’s security”.

The MP for Epsom and Ewell there are still huge gaps in the armed forces that need filling to show Russia that the UK is serious, and asked if the government will move faster to rebuild the British Army.

Ms Eagle said: “The extent to which we fully implement the SDR - and the order we will implement the recommendations - will be decided in our investment plan, which will be published in due course.

“The threats we face are increasing. We need to make sure that with our allies in Nato, we are capable of deterring those threats. This decision will assist us in doing that. By joining the Nato nuclear mission, we will play our part. Our commitment to Nato is unshakeable.”