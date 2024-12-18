A Royal Marine in an elite unit beat up a junior Commando for asking him to slow down when he was driving a safety boat at top speed, a court martial heard.

Lance Corporal Tristan Lawson lost his temper when he was criticised for the way he was piloting the vessel which led to his passengers getting “smashed around”. The 24-year-old was urged by the junior Marine: “Mate, please can you slow the boat down?” while at full throttle on exercise, it was heard.

When LCpl Lawson swore at his colleague, his colleague responded: “Learn to drive”, following which the Marine drove “aggressively” onto a beach. Then, the burly Commando - who had only been promoted the month before - marched over to his frightened colleague and repeatedly punched him in the face, screaming “Tell me how to drive the boat now”.

Lance Corporal Tristan Lawson viciously attacked a junior commando after getting into a heated argument on a speed boat, a court martial heard. | Solent News & Photo Agency

Both men belong to 30 Commando Information Exploitation Group, a specialist reconnaissance and intelligence gathering unit that is known as the 'eyes and ears' of their Brigade. The unit was formed during the Second World War and was instrumental in stealing top secret German technology including the Enigma machine.

LCpl Lawson - who has been in the Marines for five years - has now been handed a suspended sentence and demoted after admitting one count of battery at Bulford Military Court, Wilts. The court martial heard the incident - which involved a victim named only as Marine Macefield - took place on an exercise in January this year involving swimmers and a safety boat. South African LCpl Lawson was piloting the boat and Mne Macefield was one of its passengers.

Prosecutor Squadron Leader Luke Ainsworth said: "LCpl Lawson [drove] the boat at maximum speed, resulting in the passengers being jolted around and feeling uncomfortable." Mne Macefield said 'Mate, please can you slow the boat down?', to which LCpl Lawson swore at him in response, court heard. The marine then said: "This is ridiculous, we're getting smashed around here, learn to drive the boat."

A third colleague, identified as Lance Corporal Kinneard, then took control of the steering of the boat, and LCpl Lawson “lunged” at Mne Macefield. Sqn Ldr Ainsworth said: "LCpl Lawson took back control of the steering wheel and said 'Wait until we're back at the beach, I'm going to injure you'. He made a similar threat five minutes later, and Mne Macefield responded 'This wouldn't have happened if you knew how to drive the boat'.”

“LCpl Lawson then aggressively drove the boat onto the beach," Sqn Ldr Ainsworth said. LCpl Lawson walked around the boat and approached Mne Macefield, who he asked 'Are you going to tell me how to drive the boat now?'. At this point Mne Macefield 'feared for his safety'. Sqn Ldr Ainsworth said: "Therefore he pushed LCpl Lawson with both hands, telling him to leave him alone."

LCpl Lawson then grabbed Mne Macefield and punched him in the face making Mne Macefield fall backwards into the boat. He kept punching him, saying: “I'm going to kill you. Tell me how to drive the boat now”, the court heard, before fellow commandos pulled him off.

Lance Corporal Tristan Lawson has been demoted following the assault, with his brutal attack being described as "cold". | Solent News & Photo Agency

At the time, LCpl Lawson argued he acted in “self defence” after being tormented and “wound up”. On why he continued to attack Mne Macefield after he fell, LCpl Lawson said: "I couldn't control that, I just thought 'I'm going to hit you now'." Sqn Ldr Ainsworth told the court: "It was a pre-meditated act on the basis that LCpl Lawson was waiting to get to the beach to conduct an attack."

Mne Macefield required medical attention after the attack, which left him with a bruised eye, facial swelling and a concussion. In a victim impact statement out to the court, he said that he feels anxious and has struggled to sleep after the assault. Benjamin Hale, defending, told the court that LCpl Lawson accepts that what he did was wrong. Mr Hale said: "This incident was a momentary lapse in an otherwise unblemished career to date."

Sentencing LCpl Lawson, Assistant Judge Advocate General John Atwill said: "You let your anger get the better of you, you took it out on a junior marine. Whether or not you thought he had been disrespectful to you makes no difference, you were all tired and cold." Judge Advocate Atwill said LCpl Lawson's actions were “serious and dangerous”, adding that: “you are very fortunate that he wasn't seriously injured.”

LCpl Lawson was demoted to the rank of Marine and sentenced to 28 days detention, suspended for 12 months, He must pay a service compensation order of £300.