A new insertion naval craft is being developed for the Royal Marines following the retirement of two landing ships.

Sea Dagger is a Commando Insertion Craft (CIC) concept being produced for a Royal Navy programme. It promises to combine speed, range, vehicle delivery and modular mission systems, into a versatile platform.

Defence firm Leidos is producing it. Senior vice president and chief executive Adam Clarke said: “Sea Dagger represents a pivotal step in equipping the UK Commando Force with the capability to operate with greater agility, survivability and intent in a complex and congested maritime environment.

“The Leidos design reflects our commitment to delivering resilient, future-ready platforms that can adapt to the complexities of modern warfare, ensuring capability, availability and operational advantage from day one. I am delighted that Leidos is at the forefront of shaping the maritime marketplace, domestically and internationally.”

Aim to boost the Royal Marines

Concerns have been raised about the assets available to the Royal Marines following the retirement of both HMS Bulwark and HMS Albion. The decision was made in November last year to decommissioned the Albion-class Landing Platform Docks, with government ministers and generals stating they were unfit to sail.

Both vessels are due to be sold to Brazil after a “statement of intent” was signed in May. According to reports in South America, personnel from the Brazilian Navy will be travelling to the UK to assume command of HMS Bulwark.

Sea Dagger is being developed under the UK Commando Force (UKCF) programme. Its aim is to deliver 24 medium surface insertion craft capable of deploying Commando Strike teams, light tactical mobility platforms, offboard systems, and medium combat loads from long range.

HMS Albion served as the Royal Navy flagship between March 27, 2018, and January 27, 2021. It is being sold to Brazil. | Royal Navy

The craft can exceed 40 knots and incorporates Trusted Mission AI, autonomous systems and integrated weaponry. Engineers have designed it to be operationally resilient and be able to complete its mission while under fire in contested environments.

Leidos said Sea Dagger helps the UK Commando Force (UKCF) “respond quickly with the tools, training and systems needed to face the evolving threats and demands of modern conflict”. “Sea Dagger addresses the most pressing challenge faced by specialised units operating in coastal and shallow-water environments around the world,” they added.

“Unlike historical near-shore landing craft, Sea Dagger delivers a unique combination of naval architecture and high-technology sensors, weapons and C2 (command-and-control) capabilities shaped by the realities of warfare in modern conflicts.”