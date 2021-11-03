Royal Marines pictured during a training exercise. Photo: LPhot Phil Bloor.

American forces were ‘dominated’ by the British Commandos during the drill in California.

It came after the Royal Navy’s elite strike force deployed using a new battle structure.

US forces begged for a ‘reset’ half way into the five-day exercise, after having suffered significant simulated casualties.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Telegraph reports that at one point, the Marines’ ‘kill board’ – which showed the level of damage upon enemy equipment and units – had a tick against almost every American asset, showing it had been destroyed or rendered inoperable.

The exercise covered more than 3,500 square kilometres of mountainous and desert terrain. Come the end of the drill, supported by the Royal Artillery, Marines controlled more than 65 per cent of the area, having started with less than 20 per cent.

Looking for the latest Royal Navy updates from Portsmouth? Join our new Royal Navy news Facebook group to keep up to date.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron