Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity fundraiser a success as JJ Chalmers hosts night aboard aircraft carrier
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Royal Navy & Royal Marines Charity (RNRMC) hosted ‘The Sky’s the Limit Ball’ on board HMS Prince of Wales aircraft carrier on Friday, June 21 in Portsmouth. Around 500 of the charities supporters attended a Top Gun themed evening which was hosted by television presenter, and former Royal Marine, JJ Chalmers.
The night was an opportunity to raise funds for the charity which helps support sailors, marines, and their families, for life. JJ Chalmers was delighted to be hosting having been supported by the charity after suffering life threatening injuries caused by an IED in 2011 whilst deployed in Helmand Province, Afghanistan.
JJ said: “Ultimately, I wouldn’t be here without the support of the Royal Navy & Royal Marines Charity and I’m honoured to support it in return.”
Guests were welcomed to the event by the head of the Royal Navy, First Sea Lord, Admiral Sir Ben Key, and were treated to performances by a band called Little Red Ambulance, who are made up of four sailors. They were accompanied by members of the Culdrose Military Wives Choir and followed by headline act the RPJ Band, whose lead singer is the son of legendary Status Quo musician Rick Parfitt
First Sea Lord, Admiral Sir Ben Key, said: "The Royal Navy & Royal Marines Charity is vital in assisting all those in the naval service, whether they serve at sea, in the air, or on land, as well as their families, to whom we remain forever indebted. The funds raised this evening will enable the charity to continue in its mission to ensure that all members of our naval community feel valued and supported for life."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.