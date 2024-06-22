Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Royal Navy charity held a successful fundraising event as supporters enjoyed a movie themed evening aboard an aircraft carrier.

The Royal Navy & Royal Marines Charity fundraising ball was a success as JJ Chalmers hosted the evening on HMS Prince of Wales. | Royal Navy & Royal Marines Charity

The Royal Navy & Royal Marines Charity (RNRMC) hosted ‘The Sky’s the Limit Ball’ on board HMS Prince of Wales aircraft carrier on Friday, June 21 in Portsmouth. Around 500 of the charities supporters attended a Top Gun themed evening which was hosted by television presenter, and former Royal Marine, JJ Chalmers.

JJ said: “Ultimately, I wouldn’t be here without the support of the Royal Navy & Royal Marines Charity and I’m honoured to support it in return.”

Guests were treated to a performance by the Royal Marines Band Service | RNRMC

Guests were welcomed to the event by the head of the Royal Navy, First Sea Lord, Admiral Sir Ben Key, and were treated to performances by a band called Little Red Ambulance, who are made up of four sailors. They were accompanied by members of the Culdrose Military Wives Choir and followed by headline act the RPJ Band, whose lead singer is the son of legendary Status Quo musician Rick Parfitt