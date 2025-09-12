An expansive campaign has been launched to encourage more young people to sign up to be cadets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Millions of pounds has been allocated to provide more places in Portsmouth and across the country. The “30 by 30” imitative promises to boost the number of cadets by 30 per cent by 2030, with £70m allocated to the scheme nationally.

A £70m boost has been allocated to "kickstart a new era" for Royal Navy, Army, and RAF cadet forces in Portsmouth and across the UK. | Contributed

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan, Labour, said he’s excited for the campaign and believes it’ll help young local people reach their potential. “Portsmouth people know better than most that being a cadet offers young people so many opportunities, helps them learn new skills and builds their confidence,” he added. “That’s why I’m pleased the Labour Government is launching this new campaign to expand cadet opportunities for a new generation of Portsmouth young people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is the new cadets scheme?

The Strategic Defence Review recommended that the cadets scheme be expanded due to a skills shortage, particularly Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). While being a part of the cadets, young people can receive various qualifications while boosting their CV.

The RAF trains drone pilots under its cadet programme, becoming the first certified youth organisation in Britain certified to teach volunteers how to fly the aircraft. People can achieve the Civil Aviation Authority’s blue drone flying qualification.

The government is creating new Army and Air Cadet Centres, with 12 under construction. More adult volunteers are being sought with the process of applications being streamlined. A fast track opportunity has also been made available for veterans to become volunteers, while more support is being given to serving and reserve personnel to lend a hand to the cadet forces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Participants show dramatically improved school attendance, better behaviour, and significantly higher rates of progression to university or employment, the government said. Al Carns, Labour minister for veterans and people, said the campaign is “kickstarting a new era” for the cadet forces through this “major expansion”.

He added: “Every young person deserves the chance to discover their potential, regardless of their postcode or family income. The cadet experience doesn’t just build character – it transforms futures, helping young people build confidence, develop skills and meet new people.”