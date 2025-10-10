Armed forces personnel and veterans will be able to travel on trains for free.

Serving and former members of the Royal Navy, Army, RAF, and Royal Marines, can get rail travel at no cost while attending remembrance commemorations. The rail industry has set aside funding to support people visiting commemorations on Sunday, November 9.

Transport secretary Heidi Alexander said: “Remembrance services are a vital time for our country to come together, reflecting on the sacrifices made and honouring those who continue to protect our way of life. Free train travel will help make it easier for veterans and serving personnel to take part in those moments of national reflection.

“It is only fitting that the rail industry, which played such a significant role in our nation’s war effort, marks these occasions by paying tribute to those who gave their lives and those who still serve today.”

How to claim free train travel for remembrance services

The offer is open to serving military personnel in uniform or carrying a current MOD90 Ministry of Defence-issued identity card, and to veterans with a Veterans Railcard, Veterans Oyster card, MOD-issued Veterans ID or other appropriate proof of service. It applies to remembrance services across Great Britain on November 9.

This also includes travel to any London Terminal station on November 8 or November 9, with return travel permitted on November 9 only. Free travel for remembrance services outside the capital only applies on November 9.

Jacqueline Starr, executive chair and CEO at Rail Delivery Group, said: “As we celebrate 200 years of rail, it is only right that the industry reflects on the vital role it played in our nation’s war efforts. The railway has always been closely connected to Remembrance, with so many rail workers themselves having given their lives during the World Wars. Today, we are proud to continue that connection by helping serving personnel, veterans, and volunteers attend the services and events that mean so much to them.”

Free travel will also be available for Royal British Legion volunteers and collectors travelling to and from London Poppy Day on October 30, as well as October 29 and 31. Lucy Inskip, poppy appeal director at The Royal British Legion said: “We would like to thank the UK’s rail companies for continuing to honour Remembrance by offering free rail travel to veterans and serving personnel each year.

“We’re also grateful that they continue to offer their support for London Poppy Day by allowing our volunteers to do their vital work at no additional personal cost.”