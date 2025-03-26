Critical investment into Portsmouth Naval Base has been hailed as “fantastic news” for the city.

Portsmouth North MP Amanda Martin has praised more funds being allocated to the military complex. The Labour politician believes the new deal will boost the country’s security as well as the local economy.

Amanda Martin, Labour MP for Portsmouth North, has praised the announcement of Portsmouth Naval Base securing new investment from the government. | Sarah Standing (041024-7174)

She said: “Today’s announcement by the Chancellor is fantastic news for our city. This delivers security for working people across our country and cements Portsmouth as the home of the Royal Navy. After 14 years of the Tories decimating our armed forces, axing shipbuilding from the city and installing three token ‘Ministers for Portsmouth,’ this investment by the Labour government will fund upgrades to infrastructure at His Majesty’s Naval Base, securing its ability to support Royal Navy operations into the future.

“Stephen Morgan MP and I brought the Minister down to the naval base earlier this year to see the potential and hear from defence businesses about how they want to invest in the city. We are constantly banging the drum to ensure our city gets the investment it needs and deserves. This announcement is good for jobs, good for our city, and good for the country’s future security.”

HMNB Portsmouth is done of the main complex’s of the Royal Navy. | LA(PHOT) Paul A'Barrow.

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan added: “As the heart and home of the Royal Navy, Portsmouth has played a leading role in our nation’s defence for centuries. Today’s announcement will help ensure that remains the case long into the future.

“I have long campaigned for investment in the Naval Base so I’m delighted to see this Labour government delivering this at the Spring Statement. The Chancellor’s announcement will make our city an engine for growth, delivering major infrastructure improvements, new buildings, housing and jobs of the future. We are living in uncertain times, but this Government has made clear today that Portsmouth’s leading role in making Britain stronger and safer is secure.”

The government is set to announce a further £2.2bn for defence spending today, with Chancellor Rachel Reeves giving details her Spring Statement in parliament. This funding will be allocated towards long range laser and microwave weapons - known as direct energy weapons - which will be fitted to Royal Navy warships.

Properties housing military families will be refurbished, including the 36,000 recently bought by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) from the private sector. This is alongside plans to increase defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP by 2027.

Ms Reeves is expected to say in parliament that the planned spending increase was the “right decision in a more insecure world”, adding: “But we have to move quickly in a changing world. And that starts with investment.” Minister for defence procurement, Maria Eagle, visited HMNB Portsmouth earlier this month to discuss the site’s future capabilities, as well as holding talks with manufacturing firms.