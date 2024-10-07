Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

President of the United States Joe Biden declined to board a Royal Navy aircraft carrier due to there being “too many steps”, a former prime minister has claimed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boris Johnson said the president decided against attending a tour of HMS Prince of Wales, with the vessel being too large. The Daily Telegraph reports the former Conservative prime minister, who resigned after several scandals including lockdown parties during the Covid-19 pandemic and the investigation into the behaviour of former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher, made the claim in his upcoming autobiography “Unleashed”.

Former prime minister Boris Johnson has claimed that Joe Biden declined to board Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales because there were "too many steps". Pictured are Mr Johnson and Mr Biden at the G7 summit in Cornwall in 2021. | Leon Neal - WPA Pool/Getty Images

HMS Prince Of Wales, a Portsmouth-based warship, was stationed at the G7 summit in Cornwall in 2021, where Mr Biden allegedly declined to take a tour of the 65,000 tonne vessel. | Mike Cooter (280924)

Mr Johnson also claims Mr Biden took “a bit of a shine” to his wife during his visit to the UK in 2021. The pair met before the 47th G7 summit in Cornwall in June 2021, where the 65,000 tonne aircraft carrier was “proudly stationed” ahead of the event. Mr Johnson said questions were raised about whether Mr Biden was “really as elderly-seeming as his detractors sometimes said”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He wrote: ”His staff told us that he would not in fact be boarding our vast aircraft carrier — which we had proudly stationed in the bay — because it had so many steps; and we wondered what that meant about his physical fitness.” Mr Biden attended the ceremony with his wife Jill. Mr Johnson said the president remarked that both he and the prime minister had married above ourselves”, before asking if he and Carrie, then aged 33, could take a secluded walk on the beach.

The excerpt read: “‘Why don’t you and I go down to the beach,’ he said to Carrie a bit later, while Jill Biden rolled her eyes, ‘and leave this guy here?’” HMS Prince of Wales is currently on deployment, due to take part in Exercise Strike Warrior in the North Sea. She is preparing to take charge of a UK Carrier Strike Group in the Indo-Pacific region next year.