An investigation was launched into the death of the sailor, who was on Devonport-based HMS Albion to take part in the Aurora 23 exercise. It is believed that the sailor, who has still not been identified, died after a night out with crew members, but the cause of death is unknown.

The body of the Royal Navy serviceperson who was found dead in Sweden has been brought back to the UK. Royal Navy landing platform dock HMS Albion in the foreground with USS Roosevelt DDG80 – the US Navy Arleigh Burke class guided missile destroyer. Picture: Ben Corbett

A Royal Navy spokesperson said: ‘We are aware of an incident in Stockholm which resulted in the death of a serviceperson. We continue to assist local authorities in their enquiries.