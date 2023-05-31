Royal Navy: Body of HMS Albion sailor who was found dead in Sweden is returned to UK
An investigation was launched into the death of the sailor, who was on Devonport-based HMS Albion to take part in the Aurora 23 exercise. It is believed that the sailor, who has still not been identified, died after a night out with crew members, but the cause of death is unknown.
A Royal Navy spokesperson said: ‘We are aware of an incident in Stockholm which resulted in the death of a serviceperson. We continue to assist local authorities in their enquiries.
‘The next of kin have been informed and have requested privacy, therefore we will not be issuing any personal details at this time. Our thoughts and sympathies remain with the family and friends and It would be inappropriate to comment further.’