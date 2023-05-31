News you can trust since 1877
Royal Navy: Body of HMS Albion sailor who was found dead in Sweden is returned to UK

The body of a Royal Navy sailor who was found dead in Sweden has been returned to the UK – but their identity has not been officially revealed.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 31st May 2023, 13:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 15:53 BST

An investigation was launched into the death of the sailor, who was on Devonport-based HMS Albion to take part in the Aurora 23 exercise. It is believed that the sailor, who has still not been identified, died after a night out with crew members, but the cause of death is unknown.

The Royal Navy provided a statement on the incident at the time.

The body of the Royal Navy serviceperson who was found dead in Sweden has been brought back to the UK. Royal Navy landing platform dock HMS Albion in the foreground with USS Roosevelt DDG80 – the US Navy Arleigh Burke class guided missile destroyer. Picture: Ben CorbettThe body of the Royal Navy serviceperson who was found dead in Sweden has been brought back to the UK. Royal Navy landing platform dock HMS Albion in the foreground with USS Roosevelt DDG80 – the US Navy Arleigh Burke class guided missile destroyer. Picture: Ben Corbett
A Royal Navy spokesperson said: ‘We are aware of an incident in Stockholm which resulted in the death of a serviceperson. We continue to assist local authorities in their enquiries.

‘The next of kin have been informed and have requested privacy, therefore we will not be issuing any personal details at this time. Our thoughts and sympathies remain with the family and friends and It would be inappropriate to comment further.’

