Plans for a new swimming pool, leisure centre, and GP surgery in Bransbury could be given the green light next week despite public opposition.

Portsmouth City Council’s planning committee will decide whether to approve the project on December 18, which aims to replace the services provided by Eastney Swimming Pool and Devonshire Avenue GP Practice.

A decision on plans has suffered setbacks, including when Sport England raised concerns about the loss of five outdoor tennis/netball courts in the area and then when plans were tweaked a few months ago.

An artist’s impression of the proposed new Bransbury Park Leisure Centre | Portsmouth City Council

The proposed leisure centre includes a 25-metre pool, a learner pool, a fitness suite, and studios for exercise classes. Outdoor facilities would feature a five-a-side astroturf pitch, basketball and netball courts, tennis courts, and a playground.

The GP surgery would offer five consultation rooms, three treatment rooms, and a new waiting area. Planning documents describe the existing Devonshire Avenue Surgery as outdated, housed in a 1930s converted home that no longer meets healthcare standards.

The local NHS integrated care board, which plans services, has warned that the surgery is at risk of closure without new facilities. In planning documents, it said: “The Devonshire Avenue Surgery is on the brink of closure and therefore is in desperate need for replacement facilities.”

The application highlights the lack of public swimming pools in south-east Portsmouth, emphasising the importance of the project for local health and well-being.

Initially, the new centre was intended to replace both Wimbledon Park Sports Centre and Eastney Swimming Pool. However, Wimbledon Park is now safe from demolition, with a new sports hall at Priory School set to be utilised instead. The future of the Eastney site still remains unclear.

Campaigners from “Eastney Pool Redevelopment” have raised concerns about the potential demolition of the historic Eastney Swimming Pool if the Bransbury project proceeds.

In a recent post, they pointed to widespread public opposition, of the 341 public comments submitted on the planning application, only 36 were in favour.

Some of the supporters of the campaign to save Eastney Swimming Pool | Keith Woodland/K Woodland Photog

Despite these objections, planning officers have recommended the project be approved, subject to 26 conditions.

Built in 1904 as part of the Royal Marines’ Barracks, Eastney Swimming Pool is known for training the “Cockleshell Heroes”, who famously canoed up the River Gironde in 1942 to attack Nazi ships.

If the new pool is granted planning permission, the council plans to consult the public on future uses for the Eastney site, which is currently designated for watersports and leisure.