"Reduce risk to life" - Autonomous platforms could be deployed on HMS Prince of Wales and HMS Queen Elizabeth

Trials and tests to deploy autonomous military capabilities on both Royal Navy aircraft carriers are continuing - with a minister believing this would “reduce risk to life”.

Naval and RAF personnel are working alongside each other to test Autonomous Collaborative Platforms for HMS Prince of Wales and HMS Queen Elizabeth. The recently published Strategic Defence Review (SDR) set out plans for the increased productions of drones and other advancing technologies.

Shadow defence secretary James Cartlidge, Conservative, asked the government in a parliamentary written question what unmanned air systems and what emerging technologies are being considered.

Autonomous platforms to be deployed with HMS Prince of Wales and HMS Queen Elizabeth, as tests are being made to trial emerging technologies.placeholder image
Minister for defence procurement, Labour’s Maria Eagle, said: “The Royal Navy continues to work collaboratively with the Royal Air Force to investigate the potential for fixed wing Autonomous Collaborative Platforms (ACP) to enhance the strike capabilities of the UK’s Queen Elizabeth Class aircraft carriers.

“ACPs provide the opportunity to generate additional combat mass, improve operational persistence, and offer more choice to the operational commander by reducing risk to life. The physical ability for ACPs to operate from the Queen Elizabeth Class aircraft carriers is an essential attribute to enable their deployment by the Royal Navy.”

Other upgrades for HMS Prince of Wales and HMS Queen Elizabeth

Some autonomous systems are already be used on aircraft carrier operations. Logistical drones are currently being used on board HMS Prince of Wales during Operation Highmast, carrying supplies in between ships in the UK Carrier Strike Group.

The SDR outlined certain adaptations will be made for Royal Navy carrier operations, including what equipment they’ll be fitted with and the new capabilities that will be deployed alongside them.

Defence secretary John Healey previously announced that Britain will be the first nation to adopt hybrid combat air wings in Europe. The SDR said the Royal Navy “must continue to move towards a more powerful but cheaper and simpler fleet”, with a mix of equipment and weapons that exploit autonomy and digital integration. Both HMS Prince of Wales and HMS Queen Elizabeth will be fitted with long-range weaponry.

