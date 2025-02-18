Angry dockyard workers will once again be going on strike amid ongoing contract negotiations which could decide their futures.

Members of the Unite union will be carrying out industrial action in a further blow to the Royal Navy and Serco Maritime. Negotiations between the company and the Ministry of Defence (MoD) over a £1.2bn “afloat services contract” are rumbling on, with employees continuing to be frozen out.

Unite union picket lines are expected to coincide with further demonstrations from the Prospect union. “Unite members at Serco Marine have voted in favour of strike action over their concerns that the new contract will result in afloat services that are not fit for purpose,” national officer John McGookin said.

Dockyard workers affiliated with the Unite union in Portsmouth are set to strike following a vote. Serco Maritime employees affiliated to the Prospect union went on strike on Monday, February 3, 2025, after being left in dark about the afloat services contract, many of them are scared for their jobs. | Sarah Standing (030225-9144)

“Strikes will be called in the coming days. Serco Marine and the MoD must enter meaningful consultations with the workforce over the impact of the proposed contract changes if industrial action is be avoided.”

Afloat services covers all towage activities bunkering and watering, tank cleaning, passenger services, trials work, munitions and nuclear safety activities for the Royal Navy - key infrastructure tasks which allows the force to carry out its duties. With HMS Prince of Wales scheduled to be deployed to the Indo-Pacific region this Spring, and other warships projected to set off on vital security missions, industrial action could disrupt scheduled shipping movements. Workers on the last picket line said key tasks were rescheduled or dropped due to the industrial action.

Union officials have warned that strategic strike action will continue if the situation isn’t resolved. | Sarah Standing (030225-1989)

Nathan Morrison, Prospect’s negotiations officer, previously hinted that the negotiations will drag on - and strategic action will be taken - unless a deal can be struck which meets the needs of the Royal Navy, Serco, and union members. The government is currently seeking a reduction of £250m as part of a reduced service. Strikes previously took place in Faslane, Scotland, and Devonport in Plymouth, as well as Portsmouth.

When asked about the strikes, an MoD spokesperson previously said: “Royal Navy operational priorities – including the Continuous At Sea Deterrent and aircraft carrier – will not be affected during the strike. While this is a matter between the contractor and their workforce, we stand by to assist in the resolution process where appropriate.”

A Serco Maritime spokesperson said: “It is disappointing that Unite members have voted to take strike action. We are continuing to have regular engagement with both Trade Unions and our priority remains to provide vital services to the Royal Navy. Currently, there is no change to the level of service we provide on our contract.”