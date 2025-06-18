Mechanical gremlins are plaguing a fighter jet that had to make an emergency landing during a huge Royal Navy deployment.

The fighter jet touched down at the civilian Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala, India, on Saturday (June 14). Personnel sought permission from airport authorities and landed safely at 9.30pm, according to the Hindustan Times.

The F-35B fighter jet that was forced to make an emergency landing at a civilian airport in India has developed an “engineering issue”. The aircraft was deployed from HMS Prince of Wales. Picture: A stealth fighter flying off of the flagship's flight deck. | HMS Prince of Wales

Despite the aircraft arriving at the airport without incident, it has remained in Kerala and not returned yet to HMS Prince of Wales. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has confirmed the F-35 “developed an engineering issue” while situated at the airport.

Engineers aboard a Merlin helicopter have been deployed to assess and repair the fighter jet. No forecasts have been given for when the aircraft will be serviceable, or when it will return to the aircraft carrier.

Why did the F-35B fighter jet have to make an emergency landing?

Adverse weather conditions forced the aircraft to land at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport and not return to HMS Prince of Wales. The decision was made to prioritise the safety of the personnel piloting the capability.

“A Royal Navy F-35B fighter recovered off an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on the night of June 14, 25. On having declared a diversion off an emergency, the F35B was detected and identified by the IAF's IACCS network and cleared for the recovery. IAF is providing all necessary support for the rectification and subsequent return of the aircraft.” The diversion was described by an IAF spokesperson as a “normal occurrence”.