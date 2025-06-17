Large numbers of Royal Navy ships and aircraft have reached the Indo-Pacific as the main part of a major deployment kicks into gear.

HMS Prince of Wales has arrived in the region and at the helm of the UK Carrier Strike Group - a military formation manned by around 4,000 personnel. The 65,000 tonne carrier left Portsmouth on April 22 with huge crowds of well-wishers watching her leave.

She is now in the heart of where Operation Highmast will take place, with various diplomatic port visits and gruelling military exercises awaiting her. Commodore James Blackmore, UKCSG Commander, said the carrier group’s presence will send a strong signal to any UK adversaries.

HMS Prince of Wales and the UK Carrier Strike Group has reached the Indo-Pacific region, and will be carrying out various military exercises and diplomatic port visits on Operation Highmast. | Royal Navy

He said: “The deployment sends a powerful message that the UK and its allies are committed to security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. It’s a privilege to lead our sailors, marines, soldiers and aircrew as we demonstrate warfighting capability.”

What has HMS Prince of Wales’ journey been so far?

The UKCSG also consists of Royal Navy warships HMS Dauntless and Richmond, Royal Fleet Auxiliary logistical support vessel RFA Tidespring - due to be joined by RFA Argus near the deployment’s conclusion - an Astute-class submarine and military assets from Norway, Spain and Canada. Highly-skilled RAF pilots will fly F-35B fighter jets from the carrier’s mammoth flight deck, with personnel also controlling multiple helicopter variants, and logistical supply drones.

The group has now been joined by the New Zealand frigate HMNZS Te Kaha in the Indian Ocean, after passing through the Red Sea earlier this month. They previously completed intense exercises in the Mediterranean alongside Italian counterparts.

Armed forces minister Luke Pollard said their arrival in the pacific will boost trade and defence co-operation with various nations. He added: “I am delighted that our Carrier Strike Group and 4,000 Service Personnel, are now operating in the Indo-Pacific region. Working with our Allies and partners, to keep Britain secure at home and strong abroad.

“This isn’t just about hard power; the upcoming exercises and port visits are about building influence and boosting trade opportunities both for defence and other sectors of our economy which will deliver British jobs and growth, and delivers on the Government’s Plan for Change.”

Aerial imagery HMS Prince of Wales sailing alongside HMS Astute as part of the UK CSG25 Op Highmast Task Group taken from a Wildcat of 815 Naval Air Squadron. | Royal Navy

What is HMS Prince of Wales doing in the Indo-Pacific?

Exercise Talisman Sabre off the coast of Australia will be the main military drill of the deployment. The UKCSG, and forces form 19 other nations, will join up with the British Army and RAF. Australian personnel will be leading the exercise, which will see HMS Prince of Wales and the UKCSG reach full operational capability - pushing all intended units and personnel to their limits.

Two F-35B squadrons are set to fully test their naval air power by conducting various operations. On the diplomatic side of the mission, port visits are planned for Singapore, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea and Darwin in Australia. Personnel will attend various trade demonstrations and fairs.

The Ministry of Defence said the UKCSG will host the prestigious Pacific Future Forum in Japan, bringing together defence, security and technology leaders from across the region to discuss shared challenges.