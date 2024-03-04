Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

HMS Queen Elizabeth was due to leave Portsmouth at 1pm this afternoon and head for Rosyth in Scotland. Those plans have now changed at the last minute, with KHM shipping movements reporting that the 65,000 tonne warship is now due to set sail at 11am tomorrow morning (March 5).

HMS Queen Elizabeth was due to leave Portsmouth and head for Rosyth in Scotland today, but that has now been delayed. The aircraft carrier is returning to where she was built after a shaft coupling fault was found. Picture: Sarah Standing (010224-6165)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Royal Navy flagship is returning to where she was built to fix a propeller shaft coupling fault. Her crew were preparing to lead the UK Carrier Strike Group (CSG) at the beginning of February for exercises in the North Sea. She would have joined Exercise Steadfast Defender - Nato's largest deployment since The Cold War - but mechanical issues were found in pre-sailing checks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HMS Queen Elizabeth's sister ship, HMS Prince of Wales, replaced her on the operations and has recently been carrying out training regimes with international ships on Exercise Joint Warrior. The Royal Navy launched an investigation and found that "wear and tear" caused the mechanical issue.