A gun firing trial will be taking place in Portsmouth with an “exclusion zone” being set up.

Maritime traffic will be blocked in parts of the harbour for the saluting gun firing trial on June 12. The drill will take place at the southern point of the South Railway Jetty in HMNB Portsmouth.

The King’s Harbour Master (KHM) Portsmouth said it will take place between 12pm and 12.15pm, where nine rounds will be fired. “To ensure safety during the firing, as allowed in the provisions of the Dockyard Port of Portsmouth Order 2005, KHM will impose an exclusion zone for all marine traffic,” the KHM said.

The exclusion zone which shows there maritime traffic will be blocked during specific times near Portsmouth Naval Base. | KHM

“Large traffic to/from the Naval Base or Portsmouth International Port will be held or have its speed adjusted to ensure the exclusion zone is clear. Ministry of Defence Police launches will ensure small craft keep out of the exclusion zone.”

Mariners have been urged to remain clear of the exclusion zone during those times. A security broadcast will be made by KHM (Portsmouth VTS) to enact the exclusion zone at 11.50am. Another alert will be given once the trial is completed.

KHM added: “Due to the extended nature of the firing serial, firings will be suspended for short periods to allow the transit of vessels as directed by KHM. During such periods, vessels are requested to clear the exclusion zone promptly to allow firings to continue.”

A Royal Navy spokeswoman said the training drill will prepare personnel for a further gun salute on June 14 on HMS Queen Elizabeth. This will mark King Charles III’s official birthday. A patriotic ceremonial firing took place on May 6 to honour His Majesty The King’s coronation. Royal Navy sailors conducted the firings on the aircraft carrier’s flight deck.

King Charles III ascended to the throne on May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey. It was the first coronation to take place in the UK in 70 years, with Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II passing away on September 8, 2022, at the age of 96.