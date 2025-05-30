One of the Royal Navy’s most powerful warships has remained at Portsmouth Naval Base for several months.

HMS Queen Elizabeth has been in her home base throughout 2025. Her sister ship, HMS Prince of Wales, is currently in charge of the UK Carrier Strike Group on an eight-month deployment to the Indo-Pacific - Operation Highmast.

HMS Queen Elizabeth, as seen from HMS Prince of Wales. | Chris Moorhouse (160425-23)

It is usual practice for one of the Royal Navy’s aircraft carriers to be in a reserve while the other is on deployment. Much has been going on aboard the 65,000 warship in the meantime.

Training and drills

The ship’s company have been sharpening their skills for much of the time HMS Queen Elizabeth has stayed in Portsmouth. Sailors carried out a “marine evacuation system trial” in April. Three sets of orange slides and life rafts extended out into the harbour so the safety drills could be completed. Much of the crew have also completed over training exercises.

Gun Salute

Coronation day was a significant moment for HMS Queen Elizabeth. A patriotic gun salute took place in honour of King Charles III. The salute happened on the flight deck while she was situated in the Princess Royal Jetty.

King Charles took the throne on May 6, 2023, after Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, 2022.

Community work

The aircraft carrier has hosted several visits this year. Students part of the University Royal Navy Unit (URNU) London and Solent stepped on board in February, showing the country’s next generation of sailors what operational life is like aboard an aircraft carrier. Solent students took part in the traditional sunset ceremony.

NHS senior clinicians who keep service personnel fit for maritime operations were also given a tour - with sailors discussing the challenges they face while at sea. Heads of the medical services, and various politicians, were also welcomed on special visits.

Commemorating the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day - May 8 - sailors stood at the base with the torch for peace and held a two minutes’ silence. The commemoration was handled by the Commonwealth War Graves commission.

In a light-hearted twist, the TV darts programme Bullseye was hosted on board, with Bully himself wandering around the carrier. “What a crew,” the programme’s social media account said.

“Thank you so much for welcoming us all on board for a super, smashing, great day of darts! It’s a day that will remain close in our hearts and it’s a privilege to see the outstanding success and growth of #darts within the military.”

HMS Queen Elizabeth also hosted families day in May 10, with non-profit organisations such as the Royal Navy Royal Marines Charity, Aggies, Royal Navy Benevolent Trust, Royal Navy Officers’ Charity and the Naval Families Federation being invited on board.

The ship’s social media account said: “Days like this are a great chance for our families to see all the support and opportunities available to them as part of the HMS Queen Elizabeth team!”

Dr Victoria Taylor, an author and ambassador for the RAF Charitable Trust, also took a tour of the aircraft carrier while promoting her new book Eagle Days - a detailed history of the experience of the Luftwaffe in World War Two. Signed copies of it were given to sailors.

Some of the personnel have also taken the shore opportunity to head out to sea in their own way. Sailors took a yacht from Portsmouth to Alderney to explore the island before heading to Weymouth. Another crew then took over to sail the boat around the UK.