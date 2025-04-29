Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Portsmouth church is set to host the city’s ‘biggest VE Day celebrations’ - and is inviting local residents to join in.

St Mary’s Church will once again be opening its churchyard up to thousands of visitors with its annual May Fayre on Monday, May 5 which this year will double up as commemorations for VE. It comes as the residents of a number of city roads organise private street parties as part of the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe when Germany surrendered to the Allied forces in the second world war.

The church hopes that this free event will help unite and celebrate Fratton and Portsmouth’s communities.

The May Fayre, taking place from 10am to 4pm, will host a variety of activities and stalls from Morris dancing to choir singing, local businesses to the Real Ale Beer Tent, and fairground rides to community activities.

The event is always a hit, with over ten thousand people expected to be attending, supported by one hundred volunteers. Not only is it a fun way for families to spend their bank holiday, but it is also an opportunity for local residents to meet and spend time with fellow members of their community.

As is traditional for May Day celebrations, the May Fayre will include a troupe of Morris Dancers performing at 10.15am, 1pm, and 2.30pm. Other groups to perform in the churchyard and inside the church include: St Mary’s Choir, Drumnation, a pipe and drum band, and a variety of dance groups. The day will be closed with a performance from the Portsmouth City Band at 3pm.

Alongside this, there will be plenty to drink at the Real Ale Beer Tent, which has become a mainstay of St Mary’s May Fayres. For those feeling a bit peckish, a variety of food stalls will be serving hot and cold snacks and meals.

Local businesses will also be attending, with an eclectic range of handcrafted items, children’s toys, antiques and more. Inside the church, voluntary groups will be available to chat to residents and explain their work in the community.

Fr. Bob, vicar of St Mary’s Church, said: “Welcoming everyone to enjoy the May Fayre is one of the highlights of the year for us at St Mary’s. We look forward to seeing familiar faces and friends, as well as welcoming new visitors to this community celebration. It is only possible with the support of an army of volunteers from the Church – thank you to all of them!”

For more information, contact [email protected].